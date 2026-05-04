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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection‘Never Had 1% Doubt’: SA Chandrasekhar On Vijay’s Political Breakthrough

‘Never Had 1% Doubt’: SA Chandrasekhar On Vijay’s Political Breakthrough

Before counting, Vijay and his father visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani to offer prayers before results began coming in.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay's father proud of son's political debut.
  • Vijay showed unwavering confidence in political success.
  • Father shares Vijay's ambition to become Chief Minister.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, expressed pride and joy after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s strong electoral debut, saying his son had always been certain of his political success.

Speaking after the election trends emerged, Chandrasekhar said Vijay remained unwavering in his confidence over the past two years and had never shown “even one per cent doubt” about his political ambitions.

Temple Visit Before Counting Day

Ahead of counting, Vijay and his father visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani to offer prayers before results began coming in.

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Chandrasekhar likened the atmosphere to “school result day”, describing the anticipation and excitement surrounding the counting as similar to a family awaiting a child’s report card.

‘He Told Me He Would Become Tamil Nadu CM’

Reflecting on Vijay’s confidence, Chandrasekhar said the TVK chief had told him that he would one day become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“As a father, I am extremely proud and happy,” he said, adding that both he and his wife were delighted after witnessing Vijay’s self-belief throughout his political journey.

TVK’s Debut Draws Attention

The remarks came after TVK delivered a significant performance in its maiden Assembly election outing, marking a major milestone in Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was SA Chandrasekhar's reaction to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's electoral debut?

SA Chandrasekhar expressed immense pride and joy, stating his son Vijay was always certain of his political success.

Did Vijay have doubts about his political ambitions?

No, his father SA Chandrasekhar mentioned Vijay remained unwavering in his confidence for the past two years, never showing even one percent doubt.

What did Vijay tell his father about his political goals?

Vijay had told his father that he would one day become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What did Vijay and his father do before the election counting?

Before the counting, Vijay and his father visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani to offer prayers.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
SA Chandrasekhar Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Vijay TVK Elections 2026 Election Corner Never Had 1% Doubt
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