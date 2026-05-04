‘Never Had 1% Doubt’: SA Chandrasekhar On Vijay’s Political Breakthrough

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay's father proud of son's political debut.

Vijay showed unwavering confidence in political success.

Father shares Vijay's ambition to become Chief Minister.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, expressed pride and joy after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s strong electoral debut, saying his son had always been certain of his political success.

Speaking after the election trends emerged, Chandrasekhar said Vijay remained unwavering in his confidence over the past two years and had never shown “even one per cent doubt” about his political ambitions.

Temple Visit Before Counting Day

Ahead of counting, Vijay and his father visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani to offer prayers before results began coming in.

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Chandrasekhar likened the atmosphere to “school result day”, describing the anticipation and excitement surrounding the counting as similar to a family awaiting a child’s report card.

‘He Told Me He Would Become Tamil Nadu CM’

Reflecting on Vijay’s confidence, Chandrasekhar said the TVK chief had told him that he would one day become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“As a father, I am extremely proud and happy,” he said, adding that both he and his wife were delighted after witnessing Vijay’s self-belief throughout his political journey.

TVK’s Debut Draws Attention

The remarks came after TVK delivered a significant performance in its maiden Assembly election outing, marking a major milestone in Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics.