Tensions continued to simmer in West Bengal after a massive blast rocked Murshidabad on Friday morning, leaving one person seriously injured.

The incident took place in Khadera village under Salar police station limits this morning, when a bomb was being moved due to fear of raids in the area.

As soon as the information of the bomb blast was received a team of central forces and police reached the spot. An 18-year-old boy was seriously injured in the explosion. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after both his hands were blown off.

It is being said that the bomb was stored near the banks of a pond near the youth's house, and exploded while it was being transported to a different location.

Investigation Into Chandranath Rath's Killing Underway

The incident comes as Bengal continues to witness post-poll violence ahead of BJP's oath-taking ceremony. It also comes amid the ongoing probe into the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead on Wednesday night.

Investigation suggests that the murder was carried out by professional shooters. Police have recovered vehicles carrying fake number plates, empty cartridges, and live ammunition and bullet shells from the spot.

Meanwhile, multiple teams were examining CCTV footage to trace the men who intercepted Rath's SUV near Madhyamgram before opening fire at him from a close range. The second motorcycle used in the crime is yet to be traced, PTI reported.

Rath's mother has alleged that the killing was linked to Mamata Banerjee's defeat against Adhikari in Bhabanipur. The BJP also slammed the TMC, alleging the murder reflected a "complete collapse" of law and order in Bengal.

The TMC, however, rejected the allegations, insisting it had no role in the murder. The party instead accused the BJP of politicising the incident even before the investigation was complete.

The killing came in the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which delivered a historic mandate to the BJP and paved the way for the saffron party’s first government in the state.