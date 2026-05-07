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HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari Claims Aide Was Killed Because He Won Bhabanipur

Suvendu Adhikari Claims Aide Was Killed Because He Won Bhabanipur

Chandranath Rath, aide to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in Bengal, triggering political uproar and a police probe.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant shot dead by attackers.
  • Adhikari links killing to political rivalry and his victory.
  • Attackers reportedly blocked victim's car, fired at close range.

The killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP Leader and Frontrunner For West Bengal CM Post, Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a major political storm in West Bengal. Rath was allegedly shot dead by unidentified attackers in North 24 Parganas district late on Wednesday night, just two days after the state’s election results and political transition. Reacting to the incident, Adhikari claimed the murder may have been linked to Rath’s close association with him, alleging that political rivalry could be behind the attack. Police have launched an investigation into the sensational killing, which has intensified tensions in the state.

Adhikari’s Claim

Speaking after the incident, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Rath may have been targeted because of his proximity to the BJP leader. He claimed the attack could be linked to his political victory over Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Adhikari further stated that four bullets were recovered from Rath’s body and alleged that the attackers fired at him from close range. He described the assailants as “murderers” and “terrorists”, while asserting that the law-and-order situation in West Bengal would eventually change, similar to developments seen in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Also Read: Fake Number Plate, Erased Chassis: Tampered Car At Centre Of Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Murder

How The Attack Unfolded

According to reports, the incident took place near Doharia More in Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district. Rath was travelling in his car and had reportedly reached close to his residence when the attackers struck.

Police suspect the assailants arrived on motorcycles. They allegedly intercepted Rath’s vehicle before opening fire repeatedly at close range. One of the bullets reportedly struck him in the chest, leading to his death on the spot. Another person present inside the vehicle sustained injuries during the attack.

Investigators are currently focusing on a silver-coloured vehicle believed to have been used to block Rath’s car moments before the shooting. Reports suggest Rath’s vehicle had turned into the lane leading to his home at around 10.20 pm when the attackers stopped the car nearly 100 metres from his residence.

The silver vehicle, bearing registration number WB 74 AK 2270, allegedly obstructed Rath’s path, allowing the attackers to launch the assault before fleeing the scene. Police are continuing efforts to identify those involved in the killing.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Aide’s Mother Alleges TMC Threats After Son’s Killing: 'Don't Hang Them, But...'

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Election Results Suvendu Adhikari WEst Bengal Chandranath Rath Suvendu Adhikari PA Killed
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