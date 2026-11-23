New Delhi: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections seen as a crucial battle against the BJP, the Left parties want to build on the recent agitations involving students, youth and farmers and turn the political mobilisation around them into support for the INDIA bloc.

The CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) Liberation have decided to work together in the state, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby saying the communists and socialists should join hands to defeat the BJP.

The Left also wants to coordinate with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, which are already allies in Uttar Pradesh.

“We want to contribute whatever influence we have to help defeat the BJP,” Baby told PTI, asserting that the three Left parties have decided to move together and hold discussions with the SP and the Congress.

“The communists and socialists should cooperate. We also want the Congress to join hands in defeating the BJP,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader said discussions with the SP have already begun at different levels and the Left would participate in efforts to bring all the opposition forces together.

Decisions on seat-sharing would be taken at the state level, he said.

The Left, though not a major electoral force in the state, has a tradition of mobilising workers, peasants and the youth, with significant influence in certain pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Baby said.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, who met SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow recently, said their discussions covered the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the need to strengthen the INDIA bloc, and the possibility of turning the elections into a mass movement.

The talks (with the SP chief) went well, he said, adding that the SP is aware of the concerns around SIR and is working to address them.

The opposition needs to draw on the political momentum generated by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra emerged as two states which dented the BJP’s performance, Bhattacharya said.

The SP won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 against the BJP’s 33, down from 62 in 2019, while the Congress bagged six.

In Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc won 30 of the 48 seats, while the NDA coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and the BJP secured 17.

“Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra were the two success stories of 2024,” Bhattacharya told PTI, alleging that the BJP later overturned the mandate in Maharashtra through what he called “undeclared SIR”.

He said the opposition needs to reinforce and carry forward the spirit of the 2024 elections, and develop a Uttar Pradesh-specific model of the INDIA bloc.

“There has to be a UP-specific version of the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Bhattacharya also said the SP's ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative provides an important social framework but needs greater political resonance through wider mobilisation.

“The Samajwadi Party’s focus on PDA is a good and necessary social narrative. But it requires a greater political resonance, which could be achieved by drawing on the spirit of protests and agitations, including the mobilisation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar,” Bhattacharya said.

“The elections will have to become a mass movement…” he said.

The Left, Bhattacharya said, could contribute through its work among students, youth, workers and farmers, as well as its organisational presence in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the anger among the unemployed and underemployed youth, Bhattacharya said student and youth organisations of the Left have been active in the poll-bound state.

He cited the Gen-Z Rising tour and said the All India Students' Association (AISA) is seeing its biggest expansion in the state following the recent student mobilisations.

He also referred to the spread of the farmers' movement and pointed out that the three farm laws were repealed ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

On seats, Bhattacharya said that while the Left parties would identify some constituencies, their priority would be to remain part of the INDIA bloc rather than function as a separate electoral formation.

“Plan A will be the Left as an integral part of the INDIA coalition. Not a separate bloc,” Bhattacharya said, adding that a “reasonable, respectable accommodation” for the Left would be in the interest of all the opposition parties.

The discussions are taking place as the SP and the Congress prepare for seat-sharing negotiations for the 403-member UP Assembly, with Akhilesh Yadav also exploring a wider understanding with other parties.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) of Chandra Shekhar Aazad have formed the Samajik Parivartan Morcha to jointly contest the Uttar Pradesh polls, inviting the SP and Congress to join them.

However, asked about the likely impact of the alliance, Bhattacharya said he does not expect it to make a significant difference.

“I don't think it will be able to make much dent,” he said, adding that in the end, it is the people who would decide. PTI AO ARI