Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan BJP president accepted poor Panchayat election results.

Congress secured majority, prompting BJP to review strategy.

Rathore urged Congress to respect mandate, avoid questioning process.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan president Madan Rathore has taken responsibility for the party's performance in the recent Panchayat elections, acknowledging that the results fell short of expectations. He said the party respects the people's mandate and will conduct a detailed review to identify the reasons behind the setback.

Rathore said the BJP would examine where it went wrong and use the findings to shape its future political strategy. He also asserted that the party would intensify its public outreach and work harder to regain voters' confidence.

The state BJP chief maintained that the election outcome would serve as a learning experience and that the party remained committed to public service.

Rathore Hits Back At Congress Over Election Allegations

Responding to the Congress's allegations regarding the electoral process, Rathore said the opposition party had repeatedly questioned the use of power, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

He said the Congress should respect the voters' decision following its performance in the Panchayat elections, just as the BJP had accepted the mandate.

Rathore argued that political parties must be prepared to accept both victories and defeats rather than question institutions whenever election results do not go their way. He also urged the Congress to introspect instead of attributing its electoral performance to alleged institutional interference.

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Congress Secures Majority In Panchayat Samiti And Zila Parishad Seats

The Congress registered a strong performance in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections, winning 3,755 of the 7,516 Panchayat Samiti seats and 692 of the 1,101 Zila Parishad seats.

The party has projected the results as a setback for the BJP government in Rajasthan, describing its performance as evidence of growing public support for the Congress.

The results have also prompted the BJP leadership to reassess its electoral approach and identify areas requiring greater attention ahead of future contests.

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Rajasthan Panchayat Election Schedule And Counting

The Rajasthan Panchayat elections were conducted in four phases, with polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members held on October 22, October 28, November 5 and November 14.

Voting for Sarpanch and Ward Panch positions took place on October 24, October 30, November 5 and November 16.

Counting of votes across 37 districts was held on November 20. However, results for Kota, Baran, Sri Ganganagar and Karauli districts are scheduled to be counted on December 17.