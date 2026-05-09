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HomeElectionMeet Kshudiram Tudu, Former Teacher Turned Tribal Face In Bengal’s First BJP Government

Meet Kshudiram Tudu, Former Teacher Turned Tribal Face In Bengal’s First BJP Government

Known for raising tribal rights and development issues, he played a key role in strengthening the BJP’s presence in Jangalmahal and other tribal-dominated regions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kshudiram Tudu, a tribal leader from Jangalmahal, joins West Bengal's first BJP cabinet.
  • Tudu's appointment signals BJP's strengthened outreach to tribal communities.
  • He won Ranibandh (ST) seat by over 52,000 votes, boosting party's gains.
  • Former teacher Tudu is seen as a grassroots leader with a simple lifestyle.

From the tribal heartland of Jangalmahal to the cabinet of West Bengal’s first BJP government, Kshudiram Tudu has emerged as one of the key tribal faces in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s administration.

The BJP leader took oath as a minister alongside senior party figures including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania and Nisith Pramanik, as the saffron party formally assumed power in West Bengal for the first time.

Tudu’s elevation is being viewed as a significant political message from the BJP, which has steadily expanded its influence in tribal-dominated regions of western Bengal over the past several election cycles.

BJP Strengthened Tribal Outreach

Kshudiram Tudu is regarded as one of the BJP’s prominent tribal leaders in West Bengal and has played an active role in the state’s politics for several years.

He is particularly known for raising issues related to tribal rights, development and welfare, and has built a strong support base in tribal-majority areas of the state.

The BJP had entrusted him with several organisational responsibilities and fielded him from important constituencies during the Assembly elections, including the Ranibandh (ST) seat in Bankura district.

During the campaign, Tudu actively worked to strengthen the BJP’s outreach among tribal communities, especially across the Jangalmahal belt, where the party registered major gains in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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Massive Victory in Ranibandh

A first-time MLA, the 55-year-old BJP leader won the Ranibandh (ST) Assembly constituency by a margin of more than 52,000 votes, defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate in one of Bengal’s politically significant tribal seats.

The Ranibandh constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is located in the tribal-dominated Bankura region and has long held electoral importance in Bengal politics.

Tudu’s decisive victory was widely seen as part of the BJP’s strong performance in Jangalmahal, where the party made deep inroads among tribal voters.

His induction into the cabinet is also being viewed as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to consolidate support in districts such as Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.

From Teacher to Minister

Before entering active politics, Kshudiram Tudu worked as a teacher in a state government-aided school.

In political circles, he is often described as a grassroots leader known for his simple lifestyle and struggles. During the election campaign, discussions around his modest background, including reports of him selling vegetables by the roadside at one point, attracted attention across the state.

Unlike several high-profile politicians in Bengal, Tudu has maintained a relatively low public profile despite his growing influence within the BJP.

According to his election affidavit, he is a graduate and declared assets worth around ₹23 lakh. No criminal cases have been registered against him.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kshudiram Tudu and what is his significance in West Bengal politics?

Kshudiram Tudu is a prominent tribal leader in West Bengal and a key figure in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet. His elevation signifies the BJP's focus on tribal outreach.

What role has Kshudiram Tudu played in strengthening the BJP's tribal outreach?

Tudu is known for raising issues related to tribal rights and welfare, building a strong base in tribal areas. He actively worked to connect with tribal communities, especially in Jangalmahal.

How did Kshudiram Tudu perform in the recent Assembly elections?

Tudu, a first-time MLA, won the Ranibandh (ST) Assembly constituency by a significant margin of over 52,000 votes, contributing to the BJP's success in tribal seats.

What was Kshudiram Tudu's background before entering politics?

Before politics, Kshudiram Tudu was a teacher in a government-aided school. He is described as a grassroots leader with a simple lifestyle.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Elections 2026 West Bengal Government Formation
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