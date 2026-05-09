Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi claims only Congress can defeat BJP.

Congress supports Vijay's government claim in Tamil Nadu.

Alliance allies express unease over Congress's move.

Akhilesh Yadav hints at loyalty amid alliance strain.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday released a brief video message asserting that only the Congress can defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, a statement that comes at a politically sensitive moment for the opposition alliance.

“Write it down, no other party can defeat the BJP. Only the Congress party can defeat the BJP and Narendra Modi, and we will defeat them,” Gandhi said in the video posted on his X account. Repeating the message in Hindi, he added: “Likh kar le lo.”

The remarks came as opposition politics witnessed fresh turbulence following dramatic developments in Tamil Nadu and after the BJP’s major electoral victory in West Bengal.

Congress Support To Vijay Sparks Political Ripples

Almost simultaneously in Chennai, C. Joseph Vijay arrived at Lok Bhavan carrying letters of support from the Congress and allied parties while staking claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress backing significantly strengthened the position of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after the party fell short of the majority mark in the Assembly elections declared on May 4.

However, the move also marked a major political break from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, one of Congress’s closest allies in both Tamil Nadu and national politics over the past several years.

The development triggered intense discussions within the opposition’s INDIA bloc, the coalition formed in 2023 to jointly challenge the BJP in national elections.

ALSO READ: Governor Not Convinced With TVK’s Numbers; Suspense Over Vijay Oath Ceremony Deepens

INDIA Bloc Faces Strain After Assembly Polls

Although the INDIA alliance failed to remove Modi from power in the Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties had managed to significantly reduce the BJP’s parliamentary strength.

But nearly two years into Modi’s third term, fresh cracks appear to be emerging within the bloc following the April-May Assembly election cycle.

Congress’s decision to support Vijay’s claim in Tamil Nadu reportedly unsettled several opposition allies, especially regional parties wary of shifting political equations ahead of future state and national contests.

The timing is also crucial, with Uttar Pradesh expected to head into elections within the next ten months and the BJP riding renewed momentum after forming its first government in West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Battle: Political Commentator S Gurumurthy Says Congress ‘Poorly Advised’ Vijay

Akhilesh Yadav’s Message Adds To Alliance Buzz

Amid the unfolding developments, Akhilesh Yadav shared photographs on X from his recent meetings with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and MK Stalin in Chennai. His caption drew political attention: “We are not the ones who abandon allies in difficult times.”

The post was widely interpreted as a subtle message aimed at Congress following its support to Vijay.

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi publicly thanked Akhilesh Yadav, further highlighting the unease brewing within sections of the INDIA alliance.

As government formation talks continue in Tamil Nadu, the episode has added a wider national dimension to opposition politics, with alliance dynamics increasingly under scrutiny ahead of upcoming electoral battles.