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Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Prominent personalities and candidates reached polling booths even before the voting process commenced across Kerala on Thursday morning. Over 2.71 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise to elect a new government in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his wife, daughter and son, walked to the polling booth at RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district at around 8 am on Thursday.

He was accompanied by party leaders.

Describing the election as decisive, Vijayan said it would determine the future of Kerala as the state is moving towards becoming a developed state.

“We have been able to achieve development and it should continue. It should not be disrupted and people desire its continuation,” he told reporters.

He said people across the state, including those opposing the LDF, are interested in Kerala’s development and believe that only the Left front can take the state forward in a dedicated manner.

“We have low corruption, and people know that no other front can achieve this. The last 10 years have witnessed wide-ranging development, and the LDF was behind it. People strongly believe that for this development to continue, the LDF should remain in power,” he said.

He said attempts to spread fake narratives would not yield results.

“We trust the people, and they trust us. We have travelled with the people in the last 10 years, and that journey continues,” he added.

Referring to past elections, Vijayan said the mandate in 2019, which gave the LDF more seats than in 2016, was a recognition of its work.

“We are confident that the people will give us more seats this time as well. We are with the people and they are with us,” he said.

He asserted that communal forces would not influence voters.

“I have travelled across 12 districts during the campaign and saw that all communities are with the LDF. The support for the front was evident,” he said.

On allegations of cash-for-votes, he said such practices were alien to Kerala’s political culture and would be rejected by voters.

“Such patterns may be followed outside Kerala, but they will be overcome here,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan arrived with his wife and daughter at Kesari Government Arts and Science College and cast his vote.

“All should cast their votes. It is part of the democratic process. It is a victory for democracy when more people turn up at polling booths,” he told the media.

He expressed confidence that the UDF would win 100 seats.

“There is a clear edge, even as shown in pre-poll predictions. I have travelled across Kerala as part of the Puthuyuga Yatra and there is a strong wave for change,” he said.

He also urged the Election Commission to be more careful, alleging that several polling personnel were unable to cast their postal votes.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reached the polling booth at Devaswom English Medium School in Guruvayoor at 6.30 am and waited in the queue.

“With devotion, I have cast my vote. I thank Guruvayoorappan (Lord Krishna of Guruvayoor temple) for casting my vote here,” he he told reporters.

Gopi said that there will be a change this time.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, after casting his vote, said the party is seeking an opportunity from voters to bring development in Kerala.

“People have realised that this is a crucial election. I am confident that they will bring change,” he said.

Chandrasekhar said the BJP is seeking votes not to create a ruckus in the Kerala Assembly, but to resolve the issues faced by the people.

“I am fully confident that neither the CPI(M) nor the Congress will get a clear mandate. The BJP will emerge as a major force and people will give the party such a role after the election,” he said.

Actor Mohanlal waited outside Mudavanmughal Government School, Thiruvananthapuram to cast his vote.

He was seen interacting with LDF candidate V Sivankutty and UDF candidate K S Sabarinadhan in the Nemom constituency.

“Done my part. Your turn, Keralam go vote,” he wrote on his social media platform after casting his vote.

IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal also cast their votes in Malappuram in the morning.

Kunhalikutty expressed confidence of victory.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph voted at St John Baptist English Medium High School, Kadathunkadvu, in Peravoor, Kannur.

He exuded confidence in retaining his seat despite CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja being his opponent.

“In the last election, too, people predicted my defeat, but I emerged victorious. My predictions have not gone wrong,” he said.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair cast his vote at Vazhapally school in Changanassery, Kottayam.

“Those who win, let them form the government. People have to take a stand,” he said.

Union Minister and NDA candidate from Kanjirappally constituency, George Kurian, cast his vote at Kanakkary Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Ettumannur.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) rebel leader G Sudhakaran, contesting with the support of the UDF, expressed confidence of victory in the Ambalapuzha constituency after casting his vote in the morning.

“Seeing the long queue, I have good hope. UDF will win,” he said.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who is contesting from the Pala constituency, visited the tomb of his father K M Mani in Pala and held prayers with his family on Thursday, which also marks the latter’s death anniversary. PTI TBA TBA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)