The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde are visiting different regions of the state, seeking ground-level feedback from party leaders and workers. At the same time, regional coordination meetings are being held with volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to discuss preparations for the elections.

The meetings with the RSS are focusing not only on ground reports but also on strategies to connect people with the party at the grassroots level, particularly in rural areas.

BJP's Focus With 'Gramodaya Se UP Vijay' Mantra

Amid preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP and the RSS are focusing on strengthening the organisation from villages to polling booths and increasing direct engagement with people. Under the 'Gramodaya Se UP Vijay' (From Village Development to Victory in UP) mantra, the party's focus is on increasing public outreach in rural areas, taking government schemes and achievements to every village, and establishing direct contact with ordinary voters, beneficiaries and weaker sections of society.

As part of the strategy, the party is preparing to launch a series of programmes under which BJP and RSS workers will visit villages and interact directly with residents. While government schemes will be discussed during these interactions, workers will also seek ground-level feedback about the government and the party.

The Jan-Sparsh campaign will focus on visiting villages and increasing direct contact with ordinary voters, beneficiaries and weaker sections of society.

How Will BJP Strengthen Its Presence In Villages?

Jan-Samvad Sankalp: The party will listen to the grievances and problems of traditional voters, workers and local residents and attempt to address them in time. Development works, welfare schemes and governance achievements of the central and state governments will be taken from Lucknow to villages across the state.

Sangathan-Samvad Abhiyan: The strategy involves improving coordination among party workers, local leaders and MLAs and addressing gaps in communication between the organisation and the government. Rural Uttar Pradesh will be given special focus in preparations for 2027, with efforts to rebuild the BJP's support base in villages where it has weakened.

Jan-Setu Abhiyan: The BJP aims to create a stronger bridge between the government, organisation and people so that public grievances and feedback can effectively reach the party organisation. The strategy is not intended to remain limited to an outreach exercise but seeks to turn engagement with voters into electoral support.

Gramodaya Se Boothodaya: The focus will be on strengthening the organisation at the village level and activating every polling booth and Shakti Kendra. The party will seek to expand its outreach among women, youth, weaker sections and its traditional voters in an effort to build broader social support.

According to political observers, the BJP is focusing on rural areas as part of its efforts to make inroads into regions where the Samajwadi Party (SP) has a strong presence. The SP is considered to have considerable influence in rural areas. Against this backdrop, the BJP is seeking to strengthen its foothold in rural Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming elections and attempt to weaken the SP's base.