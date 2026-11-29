Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proposals increase Lok Sabha seats, link women's reservation implementation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party MP Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation Bills.

The proposed meetings come a day before the special sitting of Parliament begins on November 30. The Centre is expected to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation during the session.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said senior INDIA bloc leaders would travel to Chennai to meet Stalin and urge the DMK to oppose the Delimitation Bill. He also warned that increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850 could undermine democracy and benefit the BJP-RSS.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan are also likely to accompany them. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to join Kharge and Gandhi.

DMK, NCP-SP Support For Revised Bills In Focus

The meetings assume significance as both the DMK and NCP-SP have indicated support for the Centre's revised delimitation proposals.

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states. However, the party has insisted that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation must be protected.

The NCP-SP, an INDIA bloc constituent with eight Lok Sabha MPs, has also indicated support for the revised proposals. However, the party did not attend the INDIA bloc meeting held on Saturday.

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The Centre's efforts to secure the two-thirds majority required for the constitutional amendment have received a boost following indications of support from the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP. Their support has taken the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.

The figure, however, remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting.

What Are The Centre's Revised Delimitation Proposals?

The proposed legislative package comprises the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

The revised package also provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies.

The changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

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The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data.

The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.