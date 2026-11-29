Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sitting AAP MLA Charanjit Singh defected to Shiromani Akali Dal.

Akali Dal president welcomed him, citing strength for party.

SAD and BJP revived alliance for 2027 Punjab elections.

They will jointly campaign, contesting all 117 assembly seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections after its sitting MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Charanjit Singh, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal inducted the MLA into the party and welcomed him through a social media post. Badal described Dr Charanjit Singh as a distinguished figure in the medical field and said he and his team would be given due respect and responsibility in the Akali Dal.

He added that Dr Charanjit Singh's entry would further strengthen the SAD in the region.

It is a pleasure to welcome the sitting @AamAadmiParty MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr. Charanjit Singh, into the Shiromani Akali Dal. Dr. Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_. His joining will further strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal in the region. — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 29, 2026

AAP Replaces Dr Charanjit Singh As Chamkaur Sahib Candidate

Dr Charanjit Singh's move comes after AAP decided to replace him with Jasbir Singh Garhi as its candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections.

The sitting MLA's decision to join the Akali Dal after being denied a ticket is being viewed as a political setback for the ruling party in Punjab.

The development comes as political parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

ALSO READ: Kharge, Rahul, Sonia To Meet Stalin, Sharad Pawar Today After DMK, NCP-SP's Delimitation Support

SAD, BJP To Jointly Campaign, Sukhbir Badal Announces

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced that his party would jointly campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, following the revival of their alliance.

Addressing a press conference, Badal said he had invited Punjab BJP president Dhillon and senior party leaders to his residence for lunch, where discussions were held on joint campaigning over the next two months. The leaders also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally in Punjab on December 8.

With the alliance revived, the SAD and BJP are set to contest all 117 Assembly seats together in the 2027 elections.

ALSO READ: SP Issues 3-Line Whip, Directs MPs To Vote Against Delimitation Bills In Parliament

How SAD And BJP Fared In Previous Punjab Elections

The SAD and BJP have historically contested several Punjab Assembly elections as alliance partners.

In the 2007 elections, the SAD won 48 seats and the BJP secured 19, taking their combined tally to 67 in the 117-member Assembly. In 2012, the SAD won 56 seats while the BJP secured 12, giving the alliance 68 seats.

Their electoral performance declined in 2017, when the SAD won 15 seats and the BJP three. The Congress secured 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 20.

The alliance later broke down following disagreements over the three farm laws. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD was reduced to three seats and the BJP won two. The AAP secured 92 of the 117 seats, while the Congress won 18.