An estimated 300,000 legal immigrants in the United States could lose access to Medicare under new eligibility rules introduced by President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation, H.R. 1, popularly known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

According to a Washington Post report published this week, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has started issuing termination notices to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries. Those affected include elderly and disabled immigrants who have spent years living and working in the US and contributed to the federal health insurance programme.

The restrictions are expected to come into force in 2027 and could impact refugees, individuals granted asylum, people with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and victims of human trafficking. Many of these individuals had qualified for Medicare after fulfilling the programme's work history requirements.

A significant number of those facing the loss of coverage have reportedly lived in the US for at least 10 years and paid taxes while employed.

The notices being sent by the SSA inform beneficiaries that their eligibility status could have changed following the enactment of the new law. According to a redacted copy of the letter reviewed by the Washington Post, the notice states: "A review of our records shows you may no longer qualify for Medicare due to a change in the law."

The move has raised concerns among immigrant rights organisations and healthcare policy experts. They warn that the revised eligibility criteria could deprive hundreds of thousands of legally residing immigrants of access to essential healthcare services.

Who Will Lose Medicare Coverage Under New Law?

The new legislation limits Medicare eligibility to four groups: US citizens and nationals, lawful permanent residents (green card holders), certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, and migrants from specific countries covered under treaty arrangements.

The legislation was passed by congressional Republicans in July 2025 through a party-line vote. Supporters of the measure have defended the changes, arguing that they are necessary to safeguard federal benefit programmes and ensure that government assistance is primarily available to US citizens.

However, analysts cited in the Washington Post report have pointed out that most of the immigrants likely to be affected are not recent arrivals at the US border or newly admitted asylum seekers. Many have lived in the country for years and previously met the requirements to receive Medicare benefits.