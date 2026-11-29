Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran reportedly used Starlink satellite internet against US forces.

Elon Musk angered by unauthorized Starlink use by Iran.

Classified report detailed Iran's Starlink use; Pentagon unaware.

Starlink's unlicensed use in conflict zones faces scrutiny.

Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in attacks against US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against the country, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was enraged after learning about two unauthorised uses of Starlink that his team believed were linked to Iran's efforts against US forces.

The report also said Musk was informed that the US military had operated one-way drones using Starshield, the militarised version of Starlink, but under a cheaper subscription plan intended for ground operations.

Classified Report Details Iran's Use Of Starlink

The Washington Post report cited two people familiar with internal discussions at SpaceX regarding the unauthorised use of the satellite internet service.

It also said a classified report submitted to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink.

However, the US Defence Department told Reuters that it was "not aware of the report to the (office of the defense secretary) pertaining to this subject".

SpaceX and Iran's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Starlink's Role In Iran And Other Conflict Zones Under Scrutiny

The use of Starlink in areas affected by geopolitical conflicts has come under scrutiny, particularly over the satellite network's control by the US government and its alleged unauthorised use by sanctioned entities.

Starlink does not have a licence to operate in Iran, although Musk has previously said that the service is active in the country.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly restricted public internet access during periods of unrest. During nationwide protests in January, which turned deadly, the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The Iranian government has maintained tight control over internet access since the United States and Israel began the current conflict with Iran at the end of February.