With the Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching, the political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress has intensified. While the BJP is reaching out to people with a report card highlighting its government's performance and achievements, the Congress has begun working on a counter-strategy.

The Congress says it will bring to the public's attention the questions and issues that have been left out of the BJP's report card.

As part of this strategy, the Congress will organise a major conference of office-bearers from its state, district and city committees in Dehradun on December 13. The conference, which will be attended by state in-charge Kumari Selja, will focus on formulating a strategy to corner the government and reviewing preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP's Claims Will Be Exposed, Says Karan Mahara

Karan Mahara, chairman of the state Congress chargesheet committee and former state party president, launched a sharp attack on the BJP.

He said the Congress would unveil its own set of issues at the December 13 conference, following which the reality behind the BJP's report card would become clear to the public.

Mahara alleged that the BJP was presenting incorrect figures and misleading claims in the name of a performance report. He said the Congress would not only expose the truth behind these claims but also seek answers from the government on issues that have so far failed to receive satisfactory responses.

Ankita Bhandari Case, Illegal Mining To Be Raised

Mahara said that if the BJP wanted to present an account of its performance to the people, it must also be held accountable for serious issues concerning the state.

Referring to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, illegal mining in Uttarakhand and other criminal cases that have come to light, he questioned where the government's report card on these issues was.

He maintained that instead of merely listing its achievements, the BJP should also answer questions raised by the public on these matters.

Political Temperature Likely To Rise Ahead Of Elections

Political observers believe the face-off between the BJP's report card and the Congress's chargesheet is likely to further heat up the electoral atmosphere in Uttarakhand in the coming days.

All eyes are now on the December 13 conference, where the Congress is expected to outline its election strategy and highlight the issues it intends to raise against the state government.