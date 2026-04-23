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HomeElection‘Historic Mandate’: Bengal, Tamil Nadu Record Highest-Ever Turnout Since Independence - CEC

‘Historic Mandate’: Bengal, Tamil Nadu Record Highest-Ever Turnout Since Independence - CEC

“Highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence. The ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Kumar said after polling concluded.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal and Tamil Nadu record highest-ever voter turnout.
  • West Bengal achieved over 91% polling, highest since Independence.
  • Tamil Nadu saw robust participation with 84.80% turnout.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday praised voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu after both states recorded their highest-ever voter turnout since Independence.

“Highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence. The ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Kumar said after polling concluded.

Bengal Leads With Over 91% Voting

West Bengal, which went to polls in 152 assembly constituencies in Phase 1, recorded a turnout of 91.91 per cent so far, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Several districts crossed the 90 per cent mark, reflecting strong participation. Dakshin Dinajpur registered the highest turnout at 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent, and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent.

The figures indicate consistently high voter engagement across districts.

Tamil Nadu Not Far Behind

Tamil Nadu also reported robust participation, with 84.80 per cent of votes cast across its constituencies.

Among districts, Karur recorded the highest turnout at 92.48 per cent, followed by Salem at 90.42 per cent, Dharmapuri at 90.02 per cent, Erode at 89.97 per cent, and Namakkal at 89.63 per cent.

Higher Than 2021 Polls

The turnout in both states marks a significant rise compared to the 2021 Assembly elections. West Bengal had recorded 85.2 per cent polling, while Tamil Nadu stood at 76.6 per cent.

The latest figures underscore an intensified electoral exercise and sustained voter participation.

Polling Details And Next Phase

Voting for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began on Thursday under tight security arrangements.

Polling for the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is scheduled for May 29, while counting of votes for both states will take place on May 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the recent voter turnout in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?

Both states recorded their highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, indicating exceptional public engagement in the electoral process.

What was the voter turnout in West Bengal during the recent polls?

West Bengal recorded a turnout of 91.91% so far in Phase 1. Several districts, including Dakshin Dinajpur and Cooch Behar, exceeded 94%.

How did Tamil Nadu's voter turnout compare to West Bengal's?

Tamil Nadu reported a robust participation of 84.80%. While lower than West Bengal, it still represents significant voter engagement.

How does this year's turnout compare to the 2021 Assembly elections?

The current turnout in both states is considerably higher than in the 2021 Assembly elections, where West Bengal had 85.2% and Tamil Nadu had 76.6%.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 'Gyanesh Kumar' Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner
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