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English NewsNewsIndia'Fight It Outside Court': Supreme Court Rejects DMK Plea Over CM Vijay's Karur Visit

'Fight It Outside Court': Supreme Court Rejects DMK Plea Over CM Vijay's Karur Visit

The court said it would not regulate a chief minister's activities and advised the DMK not to use the judiciary as a platform for political disputes.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court dismissed DMK's petition against CM's visit.
  • Court declined to regulate chief minister's official activities.
  • DMK feared CM's visit would influence accident investigation.
  • Chief Minister plans to provide financial aid, jobs for victims.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) seeking to restrain Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay from visiting the families of those killed in the Karur tragedy, saying the judiciary would not regulate the activities of an elected chief minister.

Hearing the matter, the court observed that it could not be used as a platform for political disputes and advised the Opposition party to pursue its political differences outside the courtroom.

The petition was filed after Chief Minister Vijay announced that he would visit Karur to meet the families of the 41 people who died in the accident and provide financial assistance and employment support.

Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene

Rejecting the plea, the Supreme Court said it would not determine the official activities of a chief minister.

The Bench also told the DMK's counsel not to convert the court into a forum for political battles.

The judges observed that if leaders of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were making political statements about the tragedy, the DMK was free to respond politically instead of seeking judicial intervention.

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DMK Raised Concerns Over Investigation

In its petition, the DMK argued that the proposed visit could influence the investigation into the accident that occurred during a TVK rally last year, in which 41 people lost their lives.

The party urged the court to prevent the chief minister from travelling to Karur for the announced relief programme.

However, the Supreme Court declined to interfere, indicating that such matters did not warrant judicial intervention.

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CM Vijay To Announce Compensation And Jobs

Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to visit Karur to meet the bereaved families affected by the tragedy.

According to the announcement, the state government will provide compensation of ₹10 lakh to each of the victims' families.

The affected families are also expected to receive government jobs as part of the relief measures announced by the chief minister.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Supreme Court dismiss the DMK's petition?

The Supreme Court dismissed the DMK's petition, stating that the judiciary would not regulate an elected chief minister's activities. It also advised against using the court for political disputes.

What was the DMK's reason for filing the petition?

The DMK filed a petition to restrain CM Vijay's visit to Karur, arguing it could influence the investigation. The accident, which killed 41, happened during a TVK rally.

What relief measures did Chief Minister Vijay announce for the victims' families?

Chief Minister Vijay announced that the state government would provide ₹10 lakh in compensation to each victim's family. Affected families are also expected to receive government jobs.

What was the Supreme Court's advice to the DMK?

The Supreme Court advised the DMK not to convert the court into a forum for political battles. It suggested the party respond politically to any statements from the ruling TVK.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu News Karur Stampede
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