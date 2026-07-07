Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi received Indonesia's highest civilian honour.

President Subianto presented award for strengthening India-Indonesia ties.

Modi dedicated honour to Indians, reflecting deep bilateral bonds.

Award highlights expanding cooperation and a 'Golden Era' vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna, during his visit to Jakarta on Tuesday, marking another milestone in the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. The prestigious decoration was presented by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in recognition of Modi's role in strengthening India-Indonesia relations and his contribution to promoting friendship, unity and shared prosperity between the two countries.

Indonesia Honours Modi With Its Highest Civilian Award

The Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna is Indonesia's most distinguished civilian decoration. Established in 1959, it is awarded to individuals, both civilian and military, who have rendered extraordinary service to the Republic of Indonesia.

While the country's President traditionally receives the honour upon assuming office, it is also bestowed on select foreign heads of state who have played a significant role in enhancing Indonesia's international partnerships.

The conferment of the award places Prime Minister Modi among a distinguished group of world leaders recognised for strengthening Indonesia's diplomatic ties and international engagement.

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'This Honour Belongs To The Crores Of Indians': Modi

Accepting the award, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the recognition to the people of India and described it as a reflection of the enduring relationship between the two nations.

“This morning, I was conferred Indonesia’s highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Modi also pointed to the centuries-old cultural and civilisational links shared by India and Indonesia, expressing confidence that the partnership would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

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Calls For Peace And A Shared 'Golden Era'

During his remarks, the Prime Minister also touched upon pressing global issues, emphasising the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in addressing international conflicts.

He reiterated India's support for a two-state solution in Palestine and underscored the need for peaceful negotiations to secure lasting stability in the region.