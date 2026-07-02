EC Announces Bypolls For 3 Assembly Seats In Bihar, MP & Gujarat: Check Full Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECI announced by-elections for three Assembly constituencies.

Three seats vacant due to resignation, disqualification, or death.

Polling July 30, counting August 3, 2026.

Elections offer parties opportunity to test support ahead.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for by-elections to three Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Polling will be held on July 30, while the counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.

The bypolls have become necessary due to the resignation, disqualification and death of sitting legislators in the three states.

Three Assembly Seats To Go To Polls

The by-elections will be conducted in the following Assembly constituencies:

Bankipur Assembly constituency (Bihar): The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Nitin Nabin.

Assembly constituency The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Nitin Nabin. Datia Assembly constituency (Madhya Pradesh): The vacancy arose after the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti.

Assembly constituency The vacancy arose after the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti. Manjalpur Assembly constituency (Gujarat): The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.

The Election Commission has initiated the process to fill these vacancies in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

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Polling On July 30, Counting On August 3

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling for all three Assembly constituencies will take place on July 30, 2026.

The votes will be counted on August 3, 2026, after which the results for all three by-elections will be declared.

The Commission is expected to issue detailed notifications outlining the nomination process, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidatures and other election-related procedures.

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Political Parties Set For Key Electoral Test

The by-elections will be closely watched as they offer political parties an opportunity to test their support in the three states ahead of future electoral contests.

With the vacancies arising under different circumstances, including resignation, disqualification and the death of a sitting legislator—the contests are expected to attract significant political attention in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The Election Commission has directed the respective state election machinery to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of polling.