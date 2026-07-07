Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident sparked political debate on government school education standards.

A political storm over Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Keerthana Sampath's interaction with a government school student has intensified, with the minister issuing a detailed defence against criticism over a viral video that sparked widespread debate on social media.

Responding to allegations that she had ridiculed a government school student during an inspection in her hometown of Virudhunagar district, Keerthana said the controversy was based on a false narrative and argued that attacks on her English proficiency amounted to mocking millions of students educated in Tamil-medium government schools.

Minister Says Viral Narrative Is 'False'

In a post on X, Keerthana rejected claims that she had insulted a student during her visit to a government school. She said, "Today, some people are spreading a false story saying, "He made fun of a government school girl." Do you know the truth? I am a government school girl. I am educated in the Tamil medium."

Highlighting her own educational background, she said she studied entirely in Tamil medium and did not have access to elite private schools or foreign language education. She said, "Those who are making fun of me today for my English are actually not just making fun of me... they are making fun of government school students like me and millions of children who study in Tamil medium. I studied math, science, and social studies in Tamil at school. I didn't have the opportunity to study French as a second language or the opportunity to study at a top-notch private school."

The minister also reflected on her personal journey after entering the professional world.

"When I entered the corporate world, I struggled with English. I made mistakes. I learned. I'm still learning. I have no shame in that," she said.



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Questions Trolls Over English Criticism

Keerthana questioned whether those mocking her online would treat other Tamil-medium students similarly if they struggled with English.

"Who can guarantee that the people who are making fun of me online for my English today will not humiliate a government school student or a Tamil medium student who stumbles in English tomorrow in the same way?" she asked.

She said her objective was to empower students from government schools to compete confidently at the highest level.

"A government school student should stand on the world stage. A Tamil medium student should speak with her head held high on any stage. My aim is to create an environment for that. Criticize me. Question my work. But don't mock the self-confidence of a generation. Also, I didn't take the video that is being circulated. It was taken by the media. I didn't ask anyone to take the video. The media's job is to gather news. If you want to know the truth, ask them," she said.

The minister also questioned her political critics over their own commitment to public education.

"Another question... How many of the politicians and their supporters who are mocking me today have their own children studying in government schools, in Tamil medium? It is easy for those who do not trust government schools to mock a woman who studied in a government school. But my answer is that the woman who studied in that government school is standing here today," she said.

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How The Controversy Began

The controversy stems from a video recorded on July 2 during Keerthana Sampath's visit to a government school in Virudhunagar district.

In the viral clip, the minister asks a student, "What does your father do?" before commenting to a teacher that the child was "unable to answer even a simple question." She then asks the teacher to continue interacting with the student in English. After some hesitation and prompting, the student responds by stating her father's name and occupation.

Following the incident, Keerthana argued that the student's difficulty in responding in English reflected what she described as the poor condition of government schools under the previous DMK administration. She claimed the episode exposed shortcomings in the public education system and alleged that education standards had deteriorated during the party's tenure.

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