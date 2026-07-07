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English NewsCitiesWas Siya In 'Secret Marriage' With Chetan? WhatsApp Chats Make Big Expose In Ketan Murder Case

Was Siya In 'Secret Marriage' With Chetan? WhatsApp Chats Make Big Expose In Ketan Murder Case

Investigators analysed call records, location data, chats and internet history from the accused's phones and suspect the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan was planned after the purported marriage.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police claim digital evidence shows accused secretly married.
  • Investigators allege first murder attempt failed on June 14.
  • WhatsApp messages reveal accused planned Ketan Agarwal's murder.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal has taken a dramatic turn after police claimed that digital evidence recovered from the accused's mobile phones indicates that Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancée and a key accused in the case, had allegedly entered into a secret marriage months before her engagement.

According to a report by News18 Marathi, investigators believe Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary secretly married around four months ago without informing their families. Police say the alleged marriage came to light during an examination of WhatsApp conversations recovered from their phones.

Ketan Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the case, and the investigation is continuing.

Police Cite Digital Evidence During Investigation

According to News18 Marathi, investigators examined call records, location data, WhatsApp conversations and internet search history recovered from the accused's mobile devices.

Police reportedly analysed digital activity covering the previous six to seven months and claimed the evidence pointed to an alleged secret marriage between Siya and Chetan that had been concealed from both families.

Investigators suspect the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan Agarwal was planned after the purported marriage.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; Three Held

Police Allege First Murder Attempt Failed

According to police, the first alleged attempt to kill Ketan Agarwal took place on June 14 but was unsuccessful.

Investigators claim Siya allegedly backed out at the last moment, causing the plan to fail.

Police allege that messages exchanged afterwards showed further discussions between the accused regarding the alleged plan.

ALSO READ | Ketan Murder: Siya Goyal Studied Sonam Raghuvanshi Case To Avoid Her Mistakes, Say Police

Investigators Refer To Alleged WhatsApp Message

According to police, one of the recovered WhatsApp messages allegedly showed Siya telling Chetan that she lacked the courage to carry out the act alone and asking him to join her.

Investigators allege the message read: "I don't have the courage to do it, you come too — together we'll push him off the cliff."

Police claim the two subsequently carried out the alleged murder on June 18. The allegations remain part of the ongoing investigation, and the case is before the court.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new information has emerged regarding Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary?

Police claim digital evidence shows Siya Goyal, Ketan Agarwal's fiancée, and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary secretly married about four months before her engagement. This was discovered through WhatsApp conversations.

What kind of evidence did police use in their investigation?

Investigators examined call records, location data, WhatsApp conversations, and internet search history from the accused's mobile phones. This digital activity covered the past six to seven months.

Was there an earlier attempt to murder Ketan Agarwal?

Police allege a first attempt occurred on June 14 but failed after Siya backed out at the last moment. Messages exchanged afterwards indicated further planning.

What specific digital evidence did the police cite regarding the alleged murder plan?

Police cited a WhatsApp message from Siya to Chetan. She allegedly wrote,

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Pune Murder Case Siya Goyal
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