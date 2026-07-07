Was Siya In 'Secret Marriage' With Chetan? WhatsApp Chats Make Big Expose In Ketan Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police claim digital evidence shows accused secretly married.

Investigators allege first murder attempt failed on June 14.

WhatsApp messages reveal accused planned Ketan Agarwal's murder.

The investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal has taken a dramatic turn after police claimed that digital evidence recovered from the accused's mobile phones indicates that Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancée and a key accused in the case, had allegedly entered into a secret marriage months before her engagement.

According to a report by News18 Marathi, investigators believe Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary secretly married around four months ago without informing their families. Police say the alleged marriage came to light during an examination of WhatsApp conversations recovered from their phones.

Ketan Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the case, and the investigation is continuing.

Police Cite Digital Evidence During Investigation

According to News18 Marathi, investigators examined call records, location data, WhatsApp conversations and internet search history recovered from the accused's mobile devices.

Police reportedly analysed digital activity covering the previous six to seven months and claimed the evidence pointed to an alleged secret marriage between Siya and Chetan that had been concealed from both families.

Investigators suspect the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan Agarwal was planned after the purported marriage.

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Police Allege First Murder Attempt Failed

According to police, the first alleged attempt to kill Ketan Agarwal took place on June 14 but was unsuccessful.

Investigators claim Siya allegedly backed out at the last moment, causing the plan to fail.

Police allege that messages exchanged afterwards showed further discussions between the accused regarding the alleged plan.

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Investigators Refer To Alleged WhatsApp Message

According to police, one of the recovered WhatsApp messages allegedly showed Siya telling Chetan that she lacked the courage to carry out the act alone and asking him to join her.

Investigators allege the message read: "I don't have the courage to do it, you come too — together we'll push him off the cliff."

Police claim the two subsequently carried out the alleged murder on June 18. The allegations remain part of the ongoing investigation, and the case is before the court.