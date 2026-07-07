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English NewsSportsFootballRonaldo Out! Spain's Late Goal Ends Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream

Ronaldo Out! Spain's Late Goal Ends Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream

Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner sent Spain into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and ended Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious World Cup career with Portugal.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 06:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 via a stoppage-time winner.
  • Mikel Merino netted the decisive goal, sending Spain to quarter-finals.
  • Portugal's loss ended Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career.

FIFA World Cup Portugal vs Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking conclusion as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Mikel Merino emerged as the hero at Dallas Stadium, scoring deep into added time to send Luis de la Fuente's side through to the last eight and end Portugal's hopes of lifting the trophy. Spain will now travel to Los Angeles Stadium for a quarter-final clash against the winner of the USA vs Belgium.

On the other hand, this defeat seemingly marked the end of Ronaldo's World Cup career as the Portugal captain had stated before the match that the 2026 edition would be his last.

Merino Delivers Late As Spain Finally Break Through

The Round of 16 encounter was a tense and tactical affair, with both teams creating opportunities but failing to find the breakthrough for much of the contest.

Spain came closest in the opening half when Mikel Oyarzabal was released behind the Portugal defence by Dani Olmo. However, the forward failed to hit the target, dragging his effort wide.

Also Check: Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked; Sanju Samson Dropped

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa then produced an outstanding save to push Alex Baena's curling effort around the post and keep the scores level.

Portugal also threatened through their captain. Ronaldo looked dangerous whenever he found space, while Nuno Mendes came agonisingly close to putting his side ahead after his deflected strike crashed against the crossbar.

The second half saw both teams adopt a more cautious approach, with clear-cut chances becoming increasingly rare as extra time appeared inevitable.

Ronaldo's World Cup Career Ends In Heartbreak

Just when the match seemed destined for another 30 minutes, Spain found the decisive moment. Substitute Ferran Torres picked out fellow replacement Mikel Merino, who drilled a precise low finish beyond the goalkeeper in stoppage time to settle the contest.

The goal not only booked Spain's place in the quarter-finals but also brought the curtain down on Ronaldo's World Cup career.

The Portugal legend bows out after scoring 11 goals in 27 World Cup appearances while becoming the first men's player to find the net in six different editions of the tournament.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Portugal vs Spain match?

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in a dramatic stoppage-time victory during their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 encounter. Mikel Merino scored the winning goal for Spain.

Who scored the winning goal for Spain?

Mikel Merino scored Spain's winning goal deep into stoppage time. His precise low finish secured Spain's place in the quarter-finals.

What does this result mean for Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career?

This defeat marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career. He had confirmed pre-match that this would be his last World Cup.

How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score in his World Cup appearances?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 11 goals in 27 World Cup appearances. He also became the first man to score in six different editions of the tournament.

What significant defensive record did Spain achieve?

Spain extended a remarkable defensive record by becoming the first nation to register six consecutive clean sheets in FIFA World Cup history.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 06:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup Lamine Yamal Portugal Vs Spain
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