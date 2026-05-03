‘Don't Leave Till Counting Is Over’: Mamata, Abhishek Brief TMC Agents; Confident Of 200+ Seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong confidence that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will secure more than 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly, day before the counting of votes. She also directed the party agents to stay at the counting centres till the entire process is over.

Addressing counting agents in a virtual meeting alongside party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, she said the party is poised for a decisive mandate.

The interaction covered representatives from 291 constituencies, while the remaining three seats in Darjeeling hills were contested by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha led by Anit Thapa.

'No One Should Leave Counting Centres'

Mamata Banerjee instructed party agents to remain present at counting venues until the process is fully completed. “No one should leave the counting centres till the process is over,” she said, urging them to continuously update the party leadership on developments.

She also advised agents to demand recounts in closely contested seats. “In case of any TMC candidate losing a seat by a margin of 200-300 votes,” she said, recounting must be insisted upon.

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Mamata Dismisses Exit Polls, Warns Against ‘Propaganda’

The chief minister cautioned party workers against being influenced by exit polls and opposition claims. “Do not give importance to the numerous exit polls telecast on TV channels and the social media,” she said, adding that such projections “have no value.”

Referring to past elections, Banerjee claimed exit poll predictions had been inaccurate and suggested they may be designed to influence financial markets.

She also urged workers to ignore what she described as propaganda by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

Banerjee emphasised vigilance during counting, calling for monitoring of sensitive points such as electrical infrastructure, citing a “power outage” incident during the 2021 counting in Nandigram.

She advised agents to carry food from home and remain prepared for long hours at counting centres. The briefing also covered counting procedures, including multiple rounds and protocols related to electronic voting machines (EVMs).

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Abhishek Flags Irregularities, Targets EC

Abhishek Banerjee echoed the call for vigilance and urged agents to immediately report any irregularities. He specifically highlighted the need for scrutiny of postal ballots and quick escalation of unusual developments.

He also criticised the Election Commission of India, alleging bias in favour of the BJP and warning of legal action against officials accused of acting in an “unconstitutional” manner.

Concerns Over Strongrooms and Transparency

Despite projecting confidence, Banerjee reiterated concerns about possible malpractice in the counting process. Recent tensions at strongrooms in Kolkata have added to apprehensions among party leaders.

She had earlier visited a counting centre at Sakhawat Memorial School and remained there for several hours, citing the need for transparency.

However, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal has maintained that there is no scope for irregularities in the counting process.

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Saturday’s virtual meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, is part of a broader effort by the TMC leadership to prepare its cadre for counting day.

With political tensions running high and both sides trading allegations, attention now turns to May 4, when results will determine the composition of the next West Bengal Assembly.

Polling was conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)