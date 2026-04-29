Congress-Led UDF Ahead In Kerala, Three Exit Polls Suggest Close Contest

After a fiercely fought Assembly election in Kerala marked by intense campaigning, a direct contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led opposition, and high political stakes for both alliances, multiple exit poll projections suggest the state may be headed for a closely contested result with the UDF holding a slight advantage.

Chanakya Exit Poll Projects UDF Lead

According to the Chanakya exit poll, the UDF is projected to win between 72 and 80 seats in the Kerala Assembly.

The LDF is forecast to secure between 58 and 64 seats.

Others are projected to win between 3 and 7 seats.

Matrize Exit Poll Also Gives UDF Edge

The Matrize exit poll similarly projects the UDF ahead in the state.

It forecasts the UDF winning between 70 and 75 seats.

The LDF is projected to secure between 60 and 65 seats.

Others are expected to win between 5 and 9 seats.

Peoples Insight Predicts Close Contest

The Peoples Insight exit poll also places the UDF in the lead, projecting the alliance to win between 66 and 76 seats.

The LDF is forecast to secure between 58 and 68 seats.

The BJP+ is projected to win between 10 and 14 seats.

Others are expected to secure between 0 and 1 seat.

Exit Poll Trend Suggests Edge For UDF

With all three exit polls projecting the UDF ahead of the ruling LDF, the early trends indicate a possible shift in power if the projections are borne out in the final results.