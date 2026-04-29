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HomeElectionHeavy Voter Turnout Marks Bengal Phase 2 As Central Forces Intensify Monitoring

Heavy Voter Turnout Marks Bengal Phase 2 As Central Forces Intensify Monitoring

By the first eight hours of polling, voter turnout for the second phase had reached 79 per cent. In comparison, the seven districts voting in 2021 had recorded 81 per cent turnout.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Second phase voting sees high turnout, mirroring first phase.
  • First eight hours recorded 79% voter turnout overall.
  • Early polling in first six hours rose 10%.

Voting remained brisk in the second phase of the Assembly elections, with turnout trends mirroring the strong participation seen in the opening phase of polling.

This record voter turnout was aided by severe monitoring by central forces.

Turnout Reaches 79% In First Eight Hours

By the first eight hours of polling, voter turnout in the second phase had reached 79 per cent. In comparison, the seven districts voting in 2021 had recorded 81 per cent turnout.

The overall voter turnout in the 2021 Assembly elections stood at 82 per cent.

Polling In First Six Hours Up 10% From 2021

Voting in the first six hours was significantly higher than during the corresponding period in the 2021 Assembly elections.

While 51 per cent of voters had cast their ballots in the first six hours in 2021, the figure rose to 61 per cent this time—an increase of 10 percentage points.

Kolkata Records 20% Higher Voting Than Last Election

Kolkata witnessed a particularly sharp rise in voter participation, with polling in the first six hours running 20 percentage points higher than in 2021.

District-Wise Voting Till 1 PM

Polling percentages across districts till 1 pm were as follows:

  • Kolkata North: 60% voting (40% in 2021)
  • Kolkata South: 58% voting (40% in 2021)
  • South 24 Parganas: 59% voting (48% in 2021)
  • North 24 Parganas: 59% voting (52% in 2021)
  • East Burdwan: 67% voting (59% in 2021)
  • Hooghly: 65% voting (58% in 2021)
  • Howrah: 61% voting (54% in 2021)

Central Forces Intensify Oversight Across Polling Areas

Central forces remained deployed across districts to oversee polling and ensure free and fair elections.

DG, CRPF GP Singh supervised operations in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, and held a meeting with IPS officer and Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, who arrived from Uttar Pradesh.

DG, BSF Praveen Kumar also visited Noapara after travelling to North 24 Parganas, where he reviewed the deployment and preparedness of central forces.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the voter turnout in the first eight hours of the second phase of elections?

The voter turnout in the first eight hours of the second phase reached 79 percent. This is slightly lower than the 81 percent recorded in the same districts during the 2021 elections.

How did the polling in the first six hours compare to the 2021 elections?

Polling in the first six hours saw a 10 percentage point increase compared to 2021, rising from 51 percent to 61 percent.

Did Kolkata see an increase in voter participation?

Yes, Kolkata recorded a 20 percentage point higher turnout in the first six hours compared to the 2021 elections.

What was the overall voter turnout in the 2021 Assembly elections?

The overall voter turnout in the 2021 Assembly elections was 82 percent.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner Heavy Voter Turnout Bengal Phase 2 Polls Central Forces Intensify Monitoring
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