Exit Polls: Vijay's Debut A Flop Show? Jana Nayagan Superstar Fails To Perform In Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay's TVK party projected to win 10-12 seats.

TVK's 17.5% vote share significantly impacts AIADMK alliance.

DMK alliance expected to retain power despite slight dip.

Vijay's debut signals long-term potential in Tamil Nadu politics.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay appears to have made a notable electoral entry in Tamil Nadu, with exit poll projections indicating that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), could play a crucial role in shaping the state’s political landscape.

According to the Matrize exit poll, TVK is projected to win around 10 to 12 seats in the 234-member Assembly. While the seat tally may seem modest, the party’s estimated vote share of 17.5% has emerged as a significant factor in this election. For a debut outing, this level of support suggests that TVK has quickly carved out a meaningful space in Tamil Nadu politics.

TVK To Impact AIADMK

The numbers also indicate that TVK’s rise may have impacted the opposition AIADMK+ alliance more than the ruling DMK+. With DMK+ projected at 122–132 seats and AIADMK+ at 87–100 seats, the relatively narrow vote share gap of just over 3% highlights how crucial vote division has been. Analysts believe that TVK’s presence may have split anti-incumbency votes, limiting the AIADMK alliance’s ability to convert support into seats.

Despite this, the ruling DMK+, led by M. K. Stalin, is still expected to retain power comfortably, crossing the majority mark of 118 seats. However, compared to its previous performance, a slight dip in seat share is anticipated.

For TVK, the real takeaway lies beyond immediate numbers. A double-digit vote share in its first major election signals long-term potential and positions the party as a serious contender in future electoral battles. While it may not be in the race to form the government this time, Vijay’s political debut has clearly altered the dynamics of Tamil Nadu’s traditionally bipolar contest.