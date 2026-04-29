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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionExit Polls: Vijay's Debut A Flop Show? Jana Nayagan Superstar Fails To Perform In Tamil Nadu

Exit Polls: Vijay's Debut A Flop Show? Jana Nayagan Superstar Fails To Perform In Tamil Nadu

The numbers also indicate that TVK’s rise may have impacted the opposition AIADMK+ alliance more than the ruling DMK+.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay's TVK party projected to win 10-12 seats.
  • TVK's 17.5% vote share significantly impacts AIADMK alliance.
  • DMK alliance expected to retain power despite slight dip.
  • Vijay's debut signals long-term potential in Tamil Nadu politics.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay appears to have made a notable electoral entry in Tamil Nadu, with exit poll projections indicating that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), could play a crucial role in shaping the state’s political landscape.

According to the Matrize exit poll, TVK is projected to win around 10 to 12 seats in the 234-member Assembly. While the seat tally may seem modest, the party’s estimated vote share of 17.5% has emerged as a significant factor in this election. For a debut outing, this level of support suggests that TVK has quickly carved out a meaningful space in Tamil Nadu politics.

TVK To Impact AIADMK

The numbers also indicate that TVK’s rise may have impacted the opposition AIADMK+ alliance more than the ruling DMK+. With DMK+ projected at 122–132 seats and AIADMK+ at 87–100 seats, the relatively narrow vote share gap of just over 3% highlights how crucial vote division has been. Analysts believe that TVK’s presence may have split anti-incumbency votes, limiting the AIADMK alliance’s ability to convert support into seats.

Despite this, the ruling DMK+, led by M. K. Stalin, is still expected to retain power comfortably, crossing the majority mark of 118 seats. However, compared to its previous performance, a slight dip in seat share is anticipated.

For TVK, the real takeaway lies beyond immediate numbers. A double-digit vote share in its first major election signals long-term potential and positions the party as a serious contender in future electoral battles. While it may not be in the race to form the government this time, Vijay’s political debut has clearly altered the dynamics of Tamil Nadu’s traditionally bipolar contest.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the projected performance of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly?

Exit polls project TVK to win around 10 to 12 seats in the 234-member Assembly. This debut performance indicates a significant presence for the party.

What is TVK's estimated vote share in the election?

TVK has an estimated vote share of 17.5%. This is considered a significant achievement for a party in its first major electoral outing.

How might TVK's performance have impacted the AIADMK alliance?

Analysts suggest TVK's rise may have impacted the AIADMK+ alliance more than the ruling DMK+. TVK's presence could have split anti-incumbency votes, affecting AIADMK's seat count.

Is the DMK expected to retain power in Tamil Nadu?

Yes, the ruling DMK+ is still expected to retain power comfortably, projected to cross the majority mark of 118 seats. However, a slight dip in their seat share compared to previous performance is anticipated.

What is the long-term significance of TVK's performance?

A double-digit vote share in its first election signals long-term potential for TVK. It positions the party as a serious contender in future electoral battles and alters the state's political dynamics.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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