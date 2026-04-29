MI vs SRH Head-To-Head: Who Has Won More Matches At Wankhede Stadium?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians lead head-to-head against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai holds a strong Wankhede Stadium advantage over Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah lead individual records.

SRH's current form contrasts with MI's historical dominance.

MI vs SRH Live: As the Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, the historical data reveals a rivalry where one side has traditionally held the upper hand. While Mumbai holds a superior all-time record, Sunrisers enter this Match 41 fixture with a vastly superior run of form in the current season.

The two sides have faced each other 25 times in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head tally with 15 wins, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured 10 victories. Notably, there has never been a "No Result" in this particular fixture.

Wankhede Dominance and Venue Stats

Mumbai’s advantage is even more pronounced at their home ground. In the eight matches played between these teams at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai leads with a 6-2 record. The venue is known for its high-scoring nature, which was evident in their 2024 encounter where SRH posted a massive 277 runs, the highest team total in this rivalry’s history.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Breakdown:

Total Matches Played: 25

Mumbai Indians Won: 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad Won: 10

MI Wins at Wankhede: 6

SRH Wins at Wankhede: 2

Top Performers and Individual Milestones

The individual battles have seen some of the league's biggest legends leave their mark. Rohit Sharma remains the leading run-scorer in this fixture with over 750 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (600+) and Suryakumar Yadav (500+). Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score in these meetings with an unbeaten 102.

But it remains doubtful as of now if Rohit Sharma is available for today's match.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been the most effective weapon, claiming over 25 wickets against Hyderabad. He is followed by SRH veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken 20+ wickets and holds the best individual bowling figures in this fixture with 4/14.

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Recent Form vs Historical Advantage

Despite Mumbai’s historical dominance, including winning four of the last six encounters, the 2026 season tells a different story. Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit in 3rd place on the points table with five wins, while Mumbai Indians are struggling in 9th place with only two victories from eight matches.

Tonight’s clash is a 'virtual eliminator' for the five-time champions. While history favours a home win, the current momentum suggests that Pat Cummins' side is perfectly placed to improve their Wankhede record.

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