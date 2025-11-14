Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar Election Results 2025: BSP Leads In Single Seat, Shows ECI Data

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BSP candidate Satish Kumar Yadav is leading in Ramgarh assembly seat, the only constituency in the state where the party has marked its presence so far. Yadav is currently leading over BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh by just 3003 votes.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
