Congress, DMK Set To Seal Seat-Sharing Pact Today After High-Level Push

Congress, DMK Set To Seal Seat-Sharing Pact Today After High-Level Push

Congress and DMK are set to finalise their Tamil Nadu seat-sharing pact on March 4 after high-level intervention breaks the deadlock.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant breakthrough ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are poised to finalise their long-pending seat-sharing arrangement on March 4, party sources indicated.

The move follows direct intervention from the Congress high command, which has tasked senior leader P. Chidambaram with concluding negotiations with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April–May 2026, making the timing of the pact crucial for both allies.

High Command Steps In

Party sources said Rahul Gandhi conveyed his approval to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who subsequently directed Chidambaram to move forward and close the deal.

Negotiations between the two parties had hit a deadlock in recent days. The DMK reportedly offered Congress 25 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha berth — a proposal described by DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi as a “take it or leave it” offer, as per Times of India. Congress, however, pushed back, seeking 41 Assembly constituencies and two Rajya Sabha seats, arguing that a reduced allocation would undermine its position in the state.

First Round At Anna Arivalayam

The first formal round of talks was held on Saturday at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. The discussions were led by DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu and a seven-member committee appointed by Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin.

While Rahul Gandhi spoke briefly with Stalin on Sunday to extend birthday wishes, sources clarified that seat-sharing was not part of that conversation. Later the same evening, the Congress leadership sought detailed feedback from its MLAs in Tamil Nadu to assess alliance options and internal sentiment.

TVK: An Option?

The negotiations carry added political weight amid murmurs that Congress could examine alternative arrangements if talks collapse. Speculation has surfaced about informal outreach to actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), though no formal discussions have been confirmed.

For now, however, momentum appears to favour a compromise between Congress and the DMK. With the March 4 deadline looming, both sides seem keen to present a united front and avoid prolonged uncertainty that could weaken their electoral strategy in a high-stakes contest.

Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
DMK CONGRESS TVK
