TN Polls 2026: TVK’s Vijay Promises Free Higher Education For Farmers’ Children, Loan Waiver

HomeElection 2025TN Polls 2026: TVK’s Vijay Promises Free Higher Education For Farmers’ Children, Loan Waiver

Vijay’s TVK promises free higher education for farmers’ children, crop loan waivers and ration reforms ahead of Tamil Nadu polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

TVK Vijay Manifesto: Setting the tone for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay on Wednesday unveiled a series of headline promises under the banner of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), including free higher education for children of small and marginal farmers and sweeping relief for agricultural loans.

Addressing party functionaries in Thanjavur — the historic capital of the medieval Chola empire — Vijay described the upcoming polls as an “oceanic emotion” and urged voters to give his party an opportunity to govern.

TVK Vijay's Election Promise

Free Education For Farmers’ Families

Among the key announcements was a commitment that a TVK-led government would fully fund higher and technical education — including engineering and medicine — for children of farmers and landless families owning less than two acres of land. "The government will bear the cost of higher technical education including engineering and medicine for the children of farmers and landless people who own less than 2 acres of land. That is, education will be provided free of cost. All of them should not be central or state government employees," Vijay said.

He reiterated that the benefit would apply only to families where no member is employed in a State or Union government job, promising transparency in implementation.

At the same event, Vijay also questioned the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its earlier stance on medical admissions. “What happened to the cancellation of the NEET entrance exam?” he asked, referring to the long-standing debate over the national eligibility test.

Crop Loan Waiver & Fertilizer Supply

Vijay pledged substantial relief for farmers burdened by debt. Vijay said: "Farmers with land holdings of less than 5 acres will have their crop loans taken from agricultural cooperative banks completely waived off. Steps will be taken to waive up to 50 percent of the crop loans of farmers with land holdings of more than 5 acres."

He further said his government would ensure that fertilizer shortages — recently reported in the Delta region — do not recur, alleging that hoarding and overpricing had worsened the crisis.

TVK, he asserted, would “completely reject any plan that goes against the wishes of the farmers,” even if it involves pressure from the Union government, and would stand firmly with the agricultural community.

Ration Reforms, Jobs & Governance Transparency

Outlining welfare measures, Vijay promised one ration shop for every 500 family cards, appointment of weighers in villages — with female weighers for women vendors and male weighers for men — and distribution of all items except rice in packaged form to prevent malpractice.

He also assured that paddy procurement centres would be strengthened, with strict action against illegal commissions during loading and unloading.

"I repeat again and again that the TVK government will give priority to basic facilities like education, healthcare, ration, drinking water, road facilities, and bus facilities," Vijay said.

On employment, he emphasised opportunities for women, youth and children, stating that beyond government jobs, private-sector opportunities would be expanded to ensure long-term growth.

Framing his pledges as firm commitments rather than rhetoric, Vijay said the party would issue white papers for major deals and focus on implementation rather than publicity, declaring that TVK’s promises would translate into tangible governance if voted to power.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key educational promises made by Vijay's party, TVK?

TVK promises to fully fund higher and technical education, including engineering and medicine, for children of farmers and landless families with less than two acres of land.

What relief is being offered to farmers regarding crop loans?

Farmers with land holdings less than 5 acres will have their crop loans from cooperative banks waived. Those with over 5 acres will receive a 50% waiver.

How does TVK plan to address fertilizer shortages?

TVK pledges to prevent future fertilizer shortages, stating they will take action against hoarding and overpricing. They will stand with farmers against any unfavorable plans.

What reforms are proposed for ration shops?

TVK plans for one ration shop per 500 family cards and the appointment of village weighers. All items except rice will be distributed in packaged form.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK
