Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested President Trump to extend a two-week deadline to allow diplomacy to progress in the Middle East. He also asked Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the same period.
White House 'Signed Off' Shehbaz Sharif’s X Post On Iran Ceasefire: Report
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s plea to Trump to extend a two-week deadline, once mocked as a ‘draft’ post, is now confirmed, prompting a temporary Iran ceasefire and global debate on diplomacy.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal to US President Donald Trump to extend the two-week deadline, previously mocked after an apparent ‘draft’ post was mistakenly published on X which sparked rumours it was scripted, now seems to be true.
The Donald Trump administration was aware of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's X post where he advocated the pause to allow diplomacy to progress. He also called on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for the same period as a goodwill gesture.
"The White House had already seen and signed off on the statement before Mr. Sharif posted it," New York Times said in its report.
White House Dismisses Report
In the post, Sharif said, "Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future."
"To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture," he added.
The episode has sparked debate online, with some questioning whether Pakistan’s diplomatic messaging is independently shaped or influenced by external actors.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's request to President Trump?
Was the X post by Pakistan's Prime Minister personally drafted by Donald Trump?
The White House dismissed speculation that Donald Trump personally drafted the message. The New York Times reported the message was vetted by the White House before being posted.