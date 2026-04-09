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Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including party chief Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday intensified their attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “poisonous snake” remarks against the BJP and RSS. Nabin accused him of attempting to incite communal tensions, while several BJP leaders demanded legal action against Kharge.

BJP Alleges ‘Communal Incitement’

In an interview, Nabin described Kharge’s comments targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP as inflammatory and irresponsible.

“These comments are entirely aimed at communally inciting people. What kind of cheap mindset it is to provoke people in this manner? And the kind of remarks he is making as national president. I feel Rahul Gandhiji explains to him,” he said.

“It has been a tradition of Congress to use words that have a negative impact on society. However, I believe that whenever Congress has used such language, the public has rewarded us with the garland of victory,” he added.

Nabin also suggested that Kharge’s remarks reflected the influence of the Gandhi family.

“You can understand who is guru and chela,” he said.

“Rahul, Sonia Gandhi, and their family run a person through remote control. They are allowed to speak according to the system. Kharge ji is a decent person; he did not use such undignified words. These were the Gandhi family's words, which are now coming out through Khargeji.”

Massive Row Over Kharge's ‘Snake’ Remark In Assam

The controversy stems from a rally in Assam where Kharge allegedly said: “If a poisonous snake passes in front of you, and if you are even doing the Namaz, then stop that and kill the poisonous snake, the Quran has said this. And I will say this. The RSS and BJP are a poisonous snake. If you do not kill, you will not be spared.”

Following the remarks, BJP leaders in Assam filed a police complaint, accusing the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics to mobilise Muslim voters.

In Karnataka’s Mandya district, BJP workers staged a protest outside the Superintendent of Police’s office, demanding Kharge’s arrest and calling his remarks “hate speech.”

Local party leaders, including Manjunath, Prasanna, Hosahalli Shivu, Shivakumar Aaradhya, Nithyananda, Madaraja Arasu and Mahantappa, participated in the demonstration and submitted a formal complaint.

Separately, BJP leader Rabjib Kumar Sarmah criticised Kharge’s remarks, alleging they were aimed at provoking religious sentiments.

“Mallikarjun Kharge held an election rally today in Assam's Shribhumi district. And in that election rally, he compared the BJP and RSS with a poisonous snake. And said, 'If someone is offering Namaz or reading the Quran, even at that time if a poisonous snake is seen, then one should leave the Namaz or the Quran there and come and kill it. And the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS are also like this, like a poisonous snake. So as soon as they see it, Muslim people should kill the BJP and the RSS. This is what Mallikarjun Kharge has said,” he said.

“Through this, Kharge has tried to prove that the Congress party today only does politics of Muslim appeasement, does politics only to satisfy Muslims. And it has become clear that they try to humiliate and neglect the Sanatani system and the Hindu society as much as they can,” he added.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari termed the remarks objectionable and said they amounted to “treason,” accusing the Congress of acting out of desperation amid fears of electoral defeat.

The Congress has not issued a detailed response so far, while police in Assam and Karnataka are examining complaints related to the remarks.