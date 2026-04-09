PM Modi Slams TMC Over Fish Imports: 'Failed To Provide You With Something As Basic As ...'

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Bhabanipur constituency seat like it won five years ago in Nandigram in 2021.

While addressing the poll rally in West Bengal's Haldia in Bengali, PM Modi said that the state has resolved to overcome every adverse circumstance.

"This time, Bengal has resolved to overcome every adverse circumstance... BJP's victory can be seen in this enthusiasm. What happened 5 years ago in Nandigram is going to happen again this year in Bhabanipur and in the entire West Bengal..." PM Modi said in a rally.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata Banerjee filed the nomination for the Bhabanipur constituency and again fighting against BJP's Suvendu Sarkar. And, in the last election, in 2021, Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee.

PM Modi On Fish Production

At the rally, PM Modi spoke about the progress in Bihar and claimed that wherever BJP came in the power, there a rapid growth could be seen.

"Wherever the BJP or NDA is in power, fish production is witnessing rapid growth. Even your neighbour, Bihar, once had to import fish from other states. However, thanks to the policies of the BJP government, fish production in Bihar has nearly doubled. Today, Bihar no longer imports fish; it has become strong enough to export its own catch. Bihar has now begun supplying fish to other states," he said.

"Just ten years ago, Assam, too, used to import fish from other states. Yet, over the past decade, fish production there has also doubled—it has grown twofold. Today, Assam not only meets its own domestic demand for fish but also exports it to other states. The significant surge in the country's fish and shrimp production owes much to the pivotal role played by the PM Matsya Sampada Scheme," he added.

The Prime Minister said that there is another immense opportunity in West Bengal and that is fish farming, fisheries and seafood. He claimed that despite the demand for fish in Bengal, the state remains far from self-reliant in fish production.

"Even today, Bengal is compelled to import fish from other states to meet its domestic requirements. Even after fifteen years in power, the TMC has failed to provide you with even something as basic as fish; that, too, must be sourced from outside the state. This stands as a glaring example of the TMC's misguided policies. Over the last eleven years, India's overall fish production has doubled. India's seafood exports have doubled. Yet, here in Bengal—solely due to the TMC government—what was successfully achieved across the rest of the country failed to materialise," he said.

'TMC Has Intense Hatred For Term PM'

PM Modi claimed that TMC have an "intense hatred" for the term "PM." He also said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party always rename the scheme name whenever the"PM" word is used.

"Just as the PM Awas Yojana is a scheme designed for the homes of the poor, they changed its name and, in the process, struck off the names of the truly poor, the rightful beneficiaries. Similarly, there is Ayushman Bharat—the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. However, simply because the term 'PM' appears in its name, the TMC does not allow this scheme to be implemented in Bengal."

"I acknowledge that senior TMC leaders harbour animosity towards me; yet, in their hatred, they have not even spared the word 'PM.' This is a term bestowed by the Constitution—a term given by the people of this country. It is not something I brought with me at birth. The ones suffering the loss are the poor of Bengal, the elderly parents, and all of you..." PM Modi said.