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Polling for the Assam Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday, with voters across the state turning out early to cast their ballots. In Jorhat district, the electoral exercise is underway across 886 polling stations, with a steady stream of voters marking the start of what officials describe as a smooth and orderly process.

By early morning, long queues had already formed outside several polling booths, signalling strong public enthusiasm and a keen sense of civic participation. Authorities estimate that around 7.1 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the district.

Leaders Cast Votes, Call It ‘Festival of Democracy’

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita cast his vote at Ward No. 15 in the Jorhat constituency. Speaking shortly after, he described the election as a celebration of democratic values.

“I have cast my vote, and this is the greatest celebration of democracy. I appeal to all citizens to come out and vote for a strong democracy,” he said.

Confidence High Among Candidates, Youth Turnout Notable

Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi also cast his vote at the 52 No. Polling Centre located at DCB Girls School in Jorhat. Expressing confidence, he pointed to the visible voter turnout as a positive sign.

“I am extremely confident seeing the turnout. People are showing boldness, taking ownership and responsibility. Power is returning to the people, and that is what we wished for,” Gogoi said.

Young voters, too, are making their presence felt. Pooja Das, casting her vote for the second time, voiced hopes for development-driven governance.

“This is my second time voting. I want whoever comes to power to work for the people and focus on development,” she said.