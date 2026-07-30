Prashant Kishor Alleges Bihar Police Detained Jan Suraaj Workers Amid Bankipur Bypoll

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday accused the Bihar Police of detaining several of his supporters ahead of polling for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, alleging that the action was carried out at the behest of the ruling BJP.

Kishor, who is making his electoral debut from the Bankipur constituency, claimed that more than 16 of his supporters had been taken into custody just hours before voting began. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters, Kishor said he had been trying to locate his supporters after receiving information that they had been taken to Jakkanpur police station. However, he alleged that police later informed him the detainees had been shifted to different police stations.

Also Read: Indian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report

"I am not calling these arrests because there is no official record of who has been booked or under which case. Even the station house officer claimed the local police station was not involved and that the detentions were ordered by senior officials," Kishor alleged.

Police officials did not immediately respond to the allegations.

The Jan Suraaj chief claimed the BJP was behind the detentions because it feared losing the Bankipur bypoll. He alleged that the ruling party was attempting to keep his supporters in custody until polling concluded by using provisions that allow police to detain individuals for up to 24 hours without producing them before a magistrate.

Kishor further accused the BJP of misusing the administrative machinery during the campaign, alleging that despite deploying its legislators extensively for electioneering, the party had sensed a shift in voter sentiment. He also claimed that a fabricated video showing JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealing for votes for the BJP candidate had been circulated.

Stating that he would pursue action against the police after the election, Kishor alleged that officers had attempted to intimidate his party workers and even threatened to invoke Bihar's prohibition law against one of them.

The Bankipur bypoll witnessed 4.61 per cent voter turnout till 9 am. A total of 26 candidates are in the fray, though the main contest is widely seen as being between Kishor and BJP nominee Neeraj Kumar Sinha, a leader of the party's youth wing.

The Bankipur Assembly seat has remained with the BJP since 1995.