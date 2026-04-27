Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

At a rally in Barrackpore, PM Modi expressed confidence in BJP’s victory, saying he would return for the swearing-in after May 4 results. He described his campaign roadshows as a 'teerth yatra'.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Barrackpore on Monday, where he expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, saying he would return to the state after the May 4 results to attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony.

He described his recent roadshows as a deeply spiritual experience rather than a political exercise, saying they felt like a “teerth yatra” (pilgrimage) that infused him with renewed energy.

"This is my last rally in this election. I'm going back with the confidence that I will definitely attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony after the May 4th results,” he said. "Seeing the atmosphere here, it is certain that the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom in Bengal this time."

Speaking about his visits, PM Modi said he often met devotees of Goddess Kali during the roadshows and felt spiritually strengthened through these interactions. “These roadshows were not a political event for me. They were like a teerth yatra. I would often visit devotees of Goddess Kali, and perhaps that is why I felt constantly energised,” he said.

The prime minister also recalled the period leading up to the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple Ayodhya in January 2024. He noted that he had undertaken an 11-day fast and visited several temples across South India to seek blessings during that time. 

According to PM Modi, the emotions he experienced during the recent election campaign were similar to those he felt while undertaking religious visits.

Highlighting his connection with West Bengal, PM Modi said his spiritual sentiment during the campaign was also linked to his affinity for the state. "In this election, I felt the same emotion as when visiting a Goddess temple. Behind this is my attachment to Bengal," he said.

The prime minister also held a road show after the rally in Barrakpore.

The second phase of elections here is scheduled for April 29, and the counting will take place on May 4.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi West Bengal Assembly Election BJP ABP Live West Bengal Election 2026 .TMC WB Election 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally
'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally
Election
Tension Grips Bengal After CISF Jawan Injured In Firing Outside BJP Candidate’s Residence; EC Seeks Report
EC Seeks Report After CISF Jawan Injured In Firing Outside BJP Candidate’s Residence In Bengal
Election
BJP-TMC Workers Clash In North 24 Parganas Ahead Of PM's Visit; 3 Injured In Bombing At MLA's Residence
BJP-TMC Workers Clash In North 24 Parganas Ahead Of PM's Visit; 3 Injured In Bombing
Election
'RG Kar, Kasba Law College, Park Street': PM Targets TMC, Cites Rape Cases In Bengal
'RG Kar, Kasba Law College, Park Street': PM Targets TMC, Cites Rape Cases In Bengal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Raghav Chadha quits Aam Aadmi Party, joins Bharatiya Janata Party citing toxic culture
BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget