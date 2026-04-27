'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Barrackpore on Monday, where he expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, saying he would return to the state after the May 4 results to attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony.

He described his recent roadshows as a deeply spiritual experience rather than a political exercise, saying they felt like a “teerth yatra” (pilgrimage) that infused him with renewed energy.

"This is my last rally in this election. I'm going back with the confidence that I will definitely attend the BJP's swearing-in ceremony after the May 4th results,” he said. "Seeing the atmosphere here, it is certain that the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom in Bengal this time."

Speaking about his visits, PM Modi said he often met devotees of Goddess Kali during the roadshows and felt spiritually strengthened through these interactions. “These roadshows were not a political event for me. They were like a teerth yatra. I would often visit devotees of Goddess Kali, and perhaps that is why I felt constantly energised,” he said.

The prime minister also recalled the period leading up to the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple Ayodhya in January 2024. He noted that he had undertaken an 11-day fast and visited several temples across South India to seek blessings during that time.

According to PM Modi, the emotions he experienced during the recent election campaign were similar to those he felt while undertaking religious visits.

Highlighting his connection with West Bengal, PM Modi said his spiritual sentiment during the campaign was also linked to his affinity for the state. "In this election, I felt the same emotion as when visiting a Goddess temple. Behind this is my attachment to Bengal," he said.

The prime minister also held a road show after the rally in Barrakpore.

#WATCH | West Bengal Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Barrackpore



The second phase of elections here is scheduled for April 29, and the counting will take place on May 4



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/SdLKZQ0JM5 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

The second phase of elections here is scheduled for April 29, and the counting will take place on May 4.