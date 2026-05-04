Counting of votes for Assembly elections across West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began at 8 am on Monday, setting the stage for a politically significant verdict that will shape regional and national dynamics.

The elections, held in April, witnessed intense campaigning and high voter turnout across states. With results expected later in the day, attention is focused on whether key incumbents can retain power or if challengers will pull off upsets.

The results are expected to be crucial for regional parties like the All India Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, as well as national players such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian National Congress and the Left.

Bengal And Assam In Focus

In West Bengal, votes for 293 Assembly seats will be counted across 77 centres, amid tight security and political tensions. The state witnessed a high-voltage campaign and a record voter turnout of 92.47 per cent during the two-phase polls that concluded on April 29.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth consecutive term amid a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP, which has steadily expanded its footprint in the state, has framed the election as a decisive battle against the ruling All India Trinamool Congress.

The election in Falta constituency of South 24 Parganas was countermanded due to “severe electoral offences,” with fresh polling scheduled for May 21.

Assam presents another key contest, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aiming to retain power for the BJP. The Congress, led by Gaurav Gogoi, has mounted a vigorous campaign, focusing on governance issues and allegations of corruption.

In Assam, where polling was held on April 9 with a turnout of 85.96 per cent, votes from 126 constituencies will be counted at 40 centres across 35 districts.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu See Multi-Cornered Fights

Tamil Nadu will see counting at 62 centres, supported by a large workforce of officials and security personnel. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, is looking to secure another term. However, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party has added a new dimension to the traditionally bipolar contest.

In Kerala, a total of 883 candidates contested across 140 seats. Counting will take place at 140 centres across 43 locations, with over 15,000 personnel deployed.

Kerala remains a crucial battleground for the Left, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attempting to defend its last stronghold. The Congress-led opposition is seeking to capitalise on anti-incumbency and recent electoral gains.

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Puducherry And Bypolls

In Puducherry, six counting centres have been set up, with the NDA led by N. Rangasamy facing the INDIA bloc.



In addition to the Assembly elections, bypoll results for seats across multiple states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, will also be declared.

Exit polls have projected mixed outcomes, with a potential advantage for the BJP in Assam and a likely return of the DMK in Tamil Nadu. West Bengal, however, remains too close to call, with several factors contributing to uncertainty.

With counting underway across dozens of centres under tight security, the coming hours are expected to determine the political trajectory of these key regions.