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HomeElectionAssam Opinion Poll Shows BJP Ahead, Congress Struggles To Close Gap

Assam Opinion Poll Shows BJP Ahead, Congress Struggles To Close Gap

The opinion poll suggests the BJP-led alliance could cross the majority mark comfortably in the 126-member Assembly, while the Cong-led alliance is projected to remain well behind in the seat tally.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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An opinion poll by Matrize-IANS has projected an advantage for the BJP-led alliance in the 126-seat Assam Assembly election, suggesting the ruling party may retain its lead in the state. The survey indicates that the BJP+ alliance is ahead both in projected vote share and seat estimates, while the Congress-led alliance is expected to remain behind but competitive. 

Seat Projection

Matrize-IANS Opinion Poll (126 Assembly Seats)

  1. BJP+: 96-98 seats
  2. CONG+: 26-28 seats
  3. OTH: 2-8 seats

The opinion poll suggests the BJP-led alliance could cross the majority mark comfortably in the 126-member Assembly, while the Congress-led alliance is projected to remain well behind in the seat tally. Other parties are expected to secure only a small number of constituencies.

Vote Share Estimate

According to the opinion poll, the BJP-led alliance is projected to secure the highest vote share in the state.

  • BJP+: 43-44%
  • CONG+: 39-40%
  • OTH: 18-20%

The figures indicate a clear edge for the BJP alliance, though the gap with the Congress alliance is not very large in terms of vote share, suggesting that the contest could remain competitive in several constituencies.

Assam will be voting in a single phase for all 126 Assembly seats on April 9. The final results will be declared on May 4 along with West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which will determine whether the BJP retains power in the state or if the opposition manages to narrow the gap.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026
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