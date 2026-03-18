Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns, Set To Join BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has resigned from the Indian National Congress, triggering fresh speculation over shifting political alignments in Assam ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Sources suggest Bordoloi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming days, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

Veteran Congress Leader’s Exit Comes at Crucial Time

Bordoloi, who has represented the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency since 2019, stepped down at a time when political parties in the state are preparing for the Assembly elections.

A seasoned leader, he began his legislative career in 1998 after being elected as an MLA from the Margherita constituency. He went on to represent the seat for four consecutive terms, serving in the Assam Legislative Assembly until 2016.

Long Political Career and Key Roles

During his tenure in the Congress, Bordoloi held several important ministerial portfolios in the Assam government between 2001 and 2015. He was widely regarded as a key party figure in Upper Assam, with a strong organisational presence and influence among grassroots workers.

His victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Nagaon further cemented his position as a prominent political leader in the region.

Setback for Congress, Boost for BJP?

Bordoloi’s resignation is being seen as a major setback for the Congress in Assam, particularly in Nagaon and surrounding areas where he commands significant support.

While the Congress has not yet issued an official statement, leaders from the BJP have also remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying reports of his likely induction.

Political observers believe that if Bordoloi formally joins the BJP, it could reshape the electoral dynamics in the region, making the upcoming contest more competitive and unpredictable.