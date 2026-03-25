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HomeElectionAsaduddin Owaisi, Humayun Kabir Join Hands For West Bengal Elections

Asaduddin Owaisi, Humayun Kabir Join Hands For West Bengal Elections

Owaisi said the alliance aims to bring forward strong leadership from the Muslim minority in West Bengal. “We have already decided how many seats we will contest," he said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

West Bengal Elections 2026: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Janta Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir on Wednesday announced an alliance between their parties for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. 

Addressing a joint press conference, Kabir said both leaders will hold 20 rallies across the state. "The first rally will take place on April 1 in Berhampore, where Owaisi will also be present.” He added that the aim of these rallies is to reach out to people and demonstrate the strength of the alliance.

Focus On Muslim Leadership

Owaisi said the alliance aims to bring forward strong leadership from the Muslim minority in West Bengal. “We have already decided how many seats we will contest. This alliance is not limited to just this election but is part of our broader political strategy,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Kabir said the alliance would work together to strengthen its presence among voters. “We will hold joint public meetings and move forward together. This alliance will emerge as a strong political force among the people. Promoting Muslim leadership in the state is our primary objective,” he said. Owaisi also emphasised that the partnership would continue beyond the elections.

BJP Reacts

Reacting to the announcement, Dilip Ghosh, BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, said it remains to be seen whom the public supports. “People in Bengal do not accept anyone easily. Parties will have to work and struggle to gain acceptance. In a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections and form a party,” he said.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asaduddin Owaisi Humayun Kabir Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Elections 2026 Election Corner
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