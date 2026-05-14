WB HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Improvement Exam Option for Class 12 Students After Results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced a new improvement examination facility for Class 12 students following the announcement of the WB HS Result 2026. This step aims to provide students with another opportunity to enhance their performance if they are not satisfied with their marks.

Under the revised system, students willing to improve their scores will be required to surrender their existing results before appearing for the improvement examination. The board has stated that detailed guidelines, along with the official schedule, will be released shortly on its website.

ALSO READ: WB HS Result 2026: Adrito Pal Tops, Merit List, Pass Percentage & Result Details

WB HS Improvement Exam 2026: Key Rules and Registration Process

As per the new framework, students opting for the improvement exam will have to re-register once the application window opens. After successful registration, admit cards will be issued before the examination schedule is published.

WBCHSE has clarified that further instructions regarding eligibility, subject selection, and exam format will be shared in due course. The initiative is expected to help students achieve better academic outcomes and reduce dissatisfaction with results.

WBCHSE to Share Detailed School-Wise Performance Data

Along with the improvement exam announcement, the board will also provide detailed statistical performance reports to schools. This report will include subject-wise results, the number of high scorers (above 90 and 95 per cent), and overall institutional performance indicators.

This move is aimed at improving academic transparency and helping schools analyse student performance more effectively for future improvement.

WB HS Result 2026 Overview: Pass Percentage and Top Performance

This year, the overall pass percentage in the WB HS examination stands at 91.23 per cent, reflecting strong academic performance across the state. Girls have once again outperformed boys, securing a pass rate of 92.47 per cent, while boys recorded 89.71 per cent.

More than 6 lakh students appeared for the examination, and over 5.7 lakh candidates successfully cleared it. Among streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Commerce and Arts.

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

The board has also strengthened mark sheet security by introducing QR codes and student photographs to ensure authenticity and prevent misuse. Meanwhile, Adrito Pal emerged as the state topper with 496 marks out of 500, achieving an outstanding 99.2 per cent.

Students can check their results through official WBCHSE portals and collect original mark sheets from their respective schools.

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