Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationWB HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Improvement Exam Option for Class 12 Students After Results

WB HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Improvement Exam Option for Class 12 Students After Results

WB HS Result 2026 OUT at wbchse.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE declares improvement exam option for Class 12 students. Check rules, updates & direct link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 May 2026 02:40 PM (IST)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced a new improvement examination facility for Class 12 students following the announcement of the WB HS Result 2026. This step aims to provide students with another opportunity to enhance their performance if they are not satisfied with their marks. 

Under the revised system, students willing to improve their scores will be required to surrender their existing results before appearing for the improvement examination. The board has stated that detailed guidelines, along with the official schedule, will be released shortly on its website. 

ALSO READ: WB HS Result 2026: Adrito Pal Tops, Merit List, Pass Percentage & Result Details

WB HS Improvement Exam 2026: Key Rules and Registration Process 

As per the new framework, students opting for the improvement exam will have to re-register once the application window opens. After successful registration, admit cards will be issued before the examination schedule is published. 

WBCHSE has clarified that further instructions regarding eligibility, subject selection, and exam format will be shared in due course. The initiative is expected to help students achieve better academic outcomes and reduce dissatisfaction with results. 

WBCHSE to Share Detailed School-Wise Performance Data 

Along with the improvement exam announcement, the board will also provide detailed statistical performance reports to schools. This report will include subject-wise results, the number of high scorers (above 90 and 95 per cent), and overall institutional performance indicators. 

This move is aimed at improving academic transparency and helping schools analyse student performance more effectively for future improvement. 

WB HS Result 2026 Overview: Pass Percentage and Top Performance 

This year, the overall pass percentage in the WB HS examination stands at 91.23 per cent, reflecting strong academic performance across the state. Girls have once again outperformed boys, securing a pass rate of 92.47 per cent, while boys recorded 89.71 per cent. 

More than 6 lakh students appeared for the examination, and over 5.7 lakh candidates successfully cleared it. Among streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Commerce and Arts. 

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

The board has also strengthened mark sheet security by introducing QR codes and student photographs to ensure authenticity and prevent misuse. Meanwhile, Adrito Pal emerged as the state topper with 496 marks out of 500, achieving an outstanding 99.2 per cent. 

Students can check their results through official WBCHSE portals and collect original mark sheets from their respective schools. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News WBCHSE WB HS Result 2026 West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
WB HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Improvement Exam Option for Class 12 Students After Results
WB HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Improvement Exam Option for Class 12 Students After Results
Education
EXCLUSIVE | How NEET UG Paper Was Scanned And Shared In Rajasthan Coaching Centres
EXCLUSIVE | How NEET UG Paper Was Scanned And Shared In Rajasthan Coaching Centres
Education
HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Haryana Board Matric Results Declared, Direct Link Here
HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: Haryana Board Matric Results Declared, Direct Link Here
Education
NEET Paper Leak Row: Dinesh Bival Never Held Any Official Party Post, BJP Clarifies Stand
NEET Paper Leak Row: Dinesh Bival Never Held Any Official Party Post, BJP Clarifies Stand
Advertisement

Videos

China–US Summit: Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing Turns Into High-Stakes Taiwan Showdown
Breaking: BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi Focus on Energy, Food and Security Challenges
Breaking: Devastating Blast at Dewas Firecracker Factory in MP, Multiple Deaths and Injuries Reported
Breaking: V D Satheesan Named Kerala CM Face After Congress Final Approval, Big Political Shift
Breaking News: Congress Appoints VD Satheesan as Kerala CLP Leader, CM Face Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget