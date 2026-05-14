West Bengal HS Result 2026: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Today At 10:30 AM, Here's How To Check

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is scheduled to announce the West Bengal Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today, May 14. Students can check their results online at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

According to the board, the Higher Secondary (Uchcha Madhyamik) results will be declared at 10:30 am, while the online result link will become active from 11 am onwards. Students can also access their scores through ABP Live Education.

To check the result, students will need to enter their roll number along with the required login details on the result portal.

To Check the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 in Bangla - Click Here

The WBCHSE conducted the Higher Secondary examinations 2026 from February 12 to February 27 for both the IV Semester examinations under the new semester system and the old annual examination system.

Along with the online results, the board will also distribute hard copies of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates today. Schools will collect these documents from the designated distribution centres, after which students can obtain them from their respective schools or colleges.

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Where to Check Madhyamik Result Online

Students can check their results by visiting the following websites:

ABP Live English

ABP Ananda Result Portal

WBBSE Official Website

WB Results Portal

Direct Link To Check - West Bengal Class 12 HS Result 2026

How to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026 Online?

Step 1: Visit the official WBCHSE website at WBCHSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “West Bengal HS Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your Class 12 roll number and the required login details

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Your West Bengal HS 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet PDF for future use

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What Happens If a Student Does Not Pass?

Students who fail to clear one or more subjects will have another chance to appear for the supplementary examinations. The board is expected to announce the supplementary exam schedule along with the WBCHSE Class 12 Uchch Madhyamik Result 2026.

The online marksheet released after the declaration of results will be provisional. Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools approximately 15 days after the results are announced.

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