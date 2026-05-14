WB HS Result 2026: Adrito Pal Tops, Merit List, Pass Percentage & Result Details

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially released the Uchha Madhyamik (HS) Merit List 2026 along with the detailed results. This year, Adrito Pal from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Residential School has secured the first position in the Class 12 board examinations. Students who appeared for the HS examination can access their results through the official websites at wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in.

More than 8.7 lakh candidates appeared for the Uchha Madhyamik examinations conducted between February 13 and March 3, 2026. The results have now highlighted top performers, overall pass statistics, and district-wise performance trends across West Bengal.

Topper Adrito Pal's Marksheet:

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

WB HS Result 2026: Top Rank Holders and Merit List Highlights

The WBCHSE merit list for 2026 showcases outstanding academic performances across the state. Adrito Pal has topped the examination with 496 marks.

The second rank has been jointly secured by Jishnu Kundu and Ritabrata Nath, both scoring 495 marks. Several students have also shared the third rank with impressive scores of 494 marks, reflecting a highly competitive academic year.

The board has also confirmed that detailed lists of top 10 rank holders will be published, covering students from different mediums, including regional languages.

WB HS Result 2026: Step-by-Step Process to Download Scorecard

Students can download their WBCHSE HS scorecards easily by following a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at result.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the WBCHSE HS marksheet download link

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the marksheet PDF

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future use

Step 6: The marksheet will include important details such as subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

WB HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage and Gender-Wise Performance

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 91.23%, reflecting strong academic performance across the state.

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the examination. Female candidates recorded a pass percentage of 92.47%, while male candidates achieved 89.71%. Notably, around 63,000 more girls appeared for the exam compared to boys, indicating increased participation.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: WBCHSE HS Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers List, Direct Link Here

WB HS Result 2026: District-Wise Performance and Key Highlights

Among all districts, Purba Medinipur has emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 94.19%. The district-wise rankings show consistent performance across several regions, with multiple districts recording pass percentages above 90%.

The board has also confirmed that the exam was conducted across nearly 2,100 centres in West Bengal, ensuring smooth execution for lakhs of students.

WBCHSE has further stated that the official scorecard will include detailed academic information such as subject-wise marks, aggregate score, and pass/fail status.

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