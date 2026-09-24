UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: How Soon Could The Result Be Out? Check Expected Timeline

NDA 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA II), 2026 soon. Once the result is announced, candidates can check whether they have qualified by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA II), 2026 are now awaiting the written examination result.

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The NDA 2 written examination was conducted across the country on September 13, 2026. Based on the expected timeline, the result could be announced in the last week of September or the first week of October 2026.

Once released, candidates will be able to check whether they have qualified for the next stage of the NDA selection process. The written exam result is expected to be published in PDF format, making it possible for candidates to check their qualification status using their roll numbers.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: What Will The Result PDF Show?

The UPSC is expected to publish a result PDF containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in the written examination.

Candidates will need to open the result document and search for their roll number to determine whether they have cleared the written stage. Those whose roll numbers appear in the list will become eligible to move forward in the selection process.

Candidates should save a copy of the result PDF after downloading it for future reference.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the Examinations or What's New section.

Step 3: Find the notification or link related to the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026.

Step 4: Select the link for the written examination result.

Step 5: Open the result PDF displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Use the search function in the PDF to locate your roll number.

Step 7: Download the result document and keep it safely for future use.

What Happens After UPSC NDA 2 Written Result?

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will have to complete another important requirement before moving towards the SSB stage. They will be required to register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the result declaration.

This registration is necessary for the allocation of the SSB centre and interview dates. Candidates who clear the written stage should therefore keep track of the required registration process after the result is announced.

The selection process then moves to the Services Selection Board (SSB) stage, which is conducted over several days.

What Is Included In The SSB Process?

The SSB process begins with the first-stage assessment, which generally consists of the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test and the Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PP&DT).

Candidates who clear the first stage proceed to the second stage of the SSB assessment. This stage includes psychological tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, a personal interview, and a conference

The SSB assessment is therefore a separate stage after the written examination, and candidates who qualify in the UPSC result will need to prepare for these assessments.

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Medical Examination And Final Merit List

Candidates recommended by the SSB will subsequently have to undergo a medical examination conducted by a Board of Service Medical Officers.

The selection process does not end immediately after the written result or SSB recommendation. After the prescribed stages have been completed, UPSC prepares the final merit list according to the applicable selection criteria.

Candidates awaiting the NDA 2 result should consequently continue monitoring the official UPSC website as well as the Indian Army website for updates related to the result, registration and subsequent stages of the selection process.

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