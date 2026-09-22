India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationCBSE Board Exams 2027: Candidate Submission Schedule Announced, Check Important Dates

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Candidate Submission Schedule Announced, Check Important Dates

CBSE has released the LOC submission schedule for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2027. Check key instructions, subject codes and registration details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the schedule for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has made it clear that only students whose details are successfully submitted through the online LOC process will be eligible to appear for the 2026-27 board examinations. 

Schools must first complete the required registration process before submitting candidate details through the online LOC portal. For accessing the system, schools will use their existing Affiliation Number as the user ID. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

CBSE LOC Submission: What Schools Need To Do 

Schools that have recently received CBSE affiliation but have not yet obtained their login password or related instructions have been advised to approach their respective CBSE Regional Office. 

Once the login credentials are received, newly affiliated schools should change the password before using the system further. CBSE has also instructed schools to keep the revised password confidential. The responsibility for protecting the password and preventing its misuse will remain with the concerned school. 

The board has stressed that candidate information submitted through the LOC must be accurate. Schools should carefully verify student details and make sure the subjects selected for each candidate are correct before completing the submission.  

Class 10 Two-Board Examination Policy 

The LOC process for Class 10 also needs to be understood in the context of CBSE's Two Board Examination Policy. 

Under the policy, the first Class 10 Board examination will take place in February-March and will be compulsory for all candidates. Therefore, schools are required to submit the LOC for every Class 10 student appearing in the first examination. 

The LOC for the second Class 10 Board examination will be completed separately after the first examination has been completed. 

This means schools need to ensure that all eligible Class 10 candidates are included correctly in the first LOC submission and that their subject information is entered accurately. 

CBSE Asks Schools To Monitor LOC Submission 

CBSE has also directed school principals to closely monitor the progress of the LOC process as the final submission deadline approaches. 

Starting seven days before the last date, principals have been asked to obtain a daily report from the concerned teacher or official regarding the status of LOC submission and fee payment. 

The daily monitoring is intended to help schools identify pending submissions and ensure that the required candidate information and fees are completed within the prescribed timeline. 

Check Subject Codes Carefully Before Submission 

CBSE has specifically reminded schools to select the correct subject codes while submitting the LOC. Incorrect subject codes could affect the candidate's examination details, making careful verification important. 

For Class 10, schools need to check the following codes: 

  • Hindi A — 002 
  • Hindi B — 085 
  • Urdu A — 003 
  • Urdu B — 303 
  • Mathematics Standard — 041 
  • Mathematics Basic — 241  

For Class 12, the relevant subject codes listed by CBSE include: 

  • Hindi Core — 302 
  • Hindi Elective — 002 
  • English Core — 301 
  • English Elective — 001 
  • Sanskrit Core — 322 
  • Sanskrit Elective — 022 
  • Urdu Core — 303 
  • Urdu Elective — 003 
  • Mathematics — 041 
  • Applied Mathematics — 241 

Schools should cross-check the candidate's chosen subjects and corresponding codes before finalising the LOC submission. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Board Exams Are Closer Than You Think, Here’s The Update

Why The LOC Is Important For Students 

The LOC is a crucial part of the CBSE Board examination process because the board will permit only those students whose names have been submitted through the prescribed online process to appear for the 2026-27 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. 

Students and parents should therefore stay in touch with their respective schools to ensure that their names, subjects, and other required details are correctly recorded. Any discrepancy in the information submitted by the school should be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities at the earliest. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Sep 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE LOC Submission CBSE Board Exams 2027 CBSE LOC Submission Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch Expanded Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme For Classes 6-8
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch Expanded Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme For Classes 6-8
Education
Keralam To Revamp Vocational Courses In Schools: Expert Panel To Recommend Key Changes
Keralam To Revamp Vocational Courses In Schools: Expert Panel To Recommend Key Changes
Education
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Anytime Soon: These 3 Updates Candidates Need To Know
NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Anytime Soon: These 3 Updates Candidates Need To Know
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 22, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 22, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Advertisement

Videos

Defence Boost: Tejas Engine Supply Resumes, India’s Indigenous Fighter Programme Set for Faster Progress
Defence Boost: Tejas Mk2 Set to Take India’s Air Power Further
Delhi Crime: 1 Arrested After Encounter in Kalkaji Minor Gang-Rape Case
Star Darshan: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Delhi Crime: Minor Gang-Rape Case, 1 Accused Arrested After Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget