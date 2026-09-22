CBSE Board Exams 2027: Candidate Submission Schedule Announced, Check Important Dates

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the schedule for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations for the 2026-27 academic session. The board has made it clear that only students whose details are successfully submitted through the online LOC process will be eligible to appear for the 2026-27 board examinations.

Schools must first complete the required registration process before submitting candidate details through the online LOC portal. For accessing the system, schools will use their existing Affiliation Number as the user ID.

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CBSE LOC Submission: What Schools Need To Do

Schools that have recently received CBSE affiliation but have not yet obtained their login password or related instructions have been advised to approach their respective CBSE Regional Office.

Once the login credentials are received, newly affiliated schools should change the password before using the system further. CBSE has also instructed schools to keep the revised password confidential. The responsibility for protecting the password and preventing its misuse will remain with the concerned school.

The board has stressed that candidate information submitted through the LOC must be accurate. Schools should carefully verify student details and make sure the subjects selected for each candidate are correct before completing the submission.

Class 10 Two-Board Examination Policy

The LOC process for Class 10 also needs to be understood in the context of CBSE's Two Board Examination Policy.

Under the policy, the first Class 10 Board examination will take place in February-March and will be compulsory for all candidates. Therefore, schools are required to submit the LOC for every Class 10 student appearing in the first examination.

The LOC for the second Class 10 Board examination will be completed separately after the first examination has been completed.

This means schools need to ensure that all eligible Class 10 candidates are included correctly in the first LOC submission and that their subject information is entered accurately.

CBSE Asks Schools To Monitor LOC Submission

CBSE has also directed school principals to closely monitor the progress of the LOC process as the final submission deadline approaches.

Starting seven days before the last date, principals have been asked to obtain a daily report from the concerned teacher or official regarding the status of LOC submission and fee payment.

The daily monitoring is intended to help schools identify pending submissions and ensure that the required candidate information and fees are completed within the prescribed timeline.

Check Subject Codes Carefully Before Submission

CBSE has specifically reminded schools to select the correct subject codes while submitting the LOC. Incorrect subject codes could affect the candidate's examination details, making careful verification important.

For Class 10, schools need to check the following codes:

Hindi A — 002

Hindi B — 085

Urdu A — 003

Urdu B — 303

Mathematics Standard — 041

Mathematics Basic — 241

For Class 12, the relevant subject codes listed by CBSE include:

Hindi Core — 302

Hindi Elective — 002

English Core — 301

English Elective — 001

Sanskrit Core — 322

Sanskrit Elective — 022

Urdu Core — 303

Urdu Elective — 003

Mathematics — 041

Applied Mathematics — 241

Schools should cross-check the candidate's chosen subjects and corresponding codes before finalising the LOC submission.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Board Exams Are Closer Than You Think, Here’s The Update

Why The LOC Is Important For Students

The LOC is a crucial part of the CBSE Board examination process because the board will permit only those students whose names have been submitted through the prescribed online process to appear for the 2026-27 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

Students and parents should therefore stay in touch with their respective schools to ensure that their names, subjects, and other required details are correctly recorded. Any discrepancy in the information submitted by the school should be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities at the earliest.

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