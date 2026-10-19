Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused fled Mumbai using motorcycle, local train, then cab.

Police traced their cab booking to Surat, then to Kota.

Kota police arrested them; Shroff's attack deemed planned.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed the route taken by the three men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car as they travelled from Mumbai to Kota in an attempt to evade the police.

According to a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, the three accused fled the spot on a motorcycle after the firing incident and reached Andheri railway station.

From Andheri To Borivali By Local Train

After reaching Andheri, the three men boarded a local train to Borivali railway station. From there, one of the accused booked a cab, and the trio travelled by road to Surat in Gujarat.

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Police sources said one of the accused used his phone to contact the cab driver after booking the vehicle. Investigators began obtaining location-related information and other details from that call, helping them trace the suspects.

Accused Boarded Train To Kota After Reaching Surat

After reaching Surat, the accused reportedly planned to continue their journey by state transport bus. However, when they could not figure out the onward route, they hurried to Surat railway station and boarded a train heading towards Kota.

The three men thus travelled from Mumbai to Kota using a motorcycle, a local train, a cab and a long-distance train.

Kota Police later arrested the suspects aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express after receiving a tip-off at around 9.45 am. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said police had secured exit points, platforms and other locations before apprehending them.

Gautam said preliminary questioning suggested that the accused planned to travel to Delhi before attempting to escape to Nepal. The suspects are expected to be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

What Police Suspect About The Firing

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

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Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch suspect that the attack was planned in advance. Investigators believe the alleged shooters had carried out reconnaissance of Shroff’s movements and timed the attack as he left the venue.

The suspects’ detailed interrogation is expected to help investigators establish their alleged roles and clarify the planning behind the incident.