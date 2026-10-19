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English NewsNewsTiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Planned To Flee To Delhi, Nepal After Reaching Kota, Police Say

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Planned To Flee To Delhi, Nepal After Reaching Kota, Police Say

Mumbai Crime Branch traced three men accused of firing at Tiger Shroff’s car from Mumbai to Kota via Surat. Arrested on a train, they allegedly planned to flee to Delhi and Nepal.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Accused fled Mumbai using motorcycle, local train, then cab.
  • Police traced their cab booking to Surat, then to Kota.
  • Kota police arrested them; Shroff's attack deemed planned.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed the route taken by the three men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car as they travelled from Mumbai to Kota in an attempt to evade the police.

According to a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, the three accused fled the spot on a motorcycle after the firing incident and reached Andheri railway station.

From Andheri To Borivali By Local Train

After reaching Andheri, the three men boarded a local train to Borivali railway station. From there, one of the accused booked a cab, and the trio travelled by road to Surat in Gujarat.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Tip-Off, Sealed Exits, Search Op On Train - How Kota Police Nabbed All 3 Accused In 15 Mins

Police sources said one of the accused used his phone to contact the cab driver after booking the vehicle. Investigators began obtaining location-related information and other details from that call, helping them trace the suspects.

Accused Boarded Train To Kota After Reaching Surat

After reaching Surat, the accused reportedly planned to continue their journey by state transport bus. However, when they could not figure out the onward route, they hurried to Surat railway station and boarded a train heading towards Kota.

The three men thus travelled from Mumbai to Kota using a motorcycle, a local train, a cab and a long-distance train.

Kota Police later arrested the suspects aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express after receiving a tip-off at around 9.45 am. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said police had secured exit points, platforms and other locations before apprehending them.

Gautam said preliminary questioning suggested that the accused planned to travel to Delhi before attempting to escape to Nepal. The suspects are expected to be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

What Police Suspect About The Firing

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Also Read: US-India Trade Deal: Rubio Says Agreement Is ‘Very Close’ As First Tranche Under Legal Review

Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch suspect that the attack was planned in advance. Investigators believe the alleged shooters had carried out reconnaissance of Shroff’s movements and timed the attack as he left the venue.

The suspects’ detailed interrogation is expected to help investigators establish their alleged roles and clarify the planning behind the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Tiger Shroff?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was fired upon in Mumbai's Juhu area around 7 pm on Sunday as he was leaving a football club.

How did the accused try to escape after the firing?

They fled on a motorcycle, took a local train, then a cab to Surat, and finally a long-distance train towards Kota to evade police.

Where and when were the suspects apprehended?

The three suspects were arrested by Kota Police aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express around 9:45 am after receiving a tip-off.

Published at : 19 Oct 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Branch Tiger Shroff Kota SUrat #Kota
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