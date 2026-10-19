‘They Gave Up Comfortable Lives’: Abhijeet Dipke’s Emotional Post On Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dipke lauded their selflessness and commitment to societal improvement.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has praised Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das for giving up successful careers and financial security to fight for people less fortunate than themselves. In an emotional social media post, Dipke said the two men chose uncertainty, street protests and imprisonment over comfortable lives, driven by their hope of making India a better place.

'They Gave Up Comfort'

Dipke recalled that Ranka had held a well-paid corporate job in London, earning a substantial salary, while Das wrote about India’s legal system and enjoyed a successful life.

Both men had established careers and financial stability, giving them every reason to continue living comfortably, Dipke said. However, they chose a different path, stepping away from their professional lives to take up causes that affected people beyond their immediate circles.

“They had no reason to give up their comfortable lives, take to the streets, face uncertainty and eventually end up in jail. Yet, they did,” Dipke said in his post.

‘They Fought For Others’

Dipke said what he admired most about Ranka and Das was their willingness to stand up for people who did not share their privileged circumstances.

Despite coming from relatively affluent backgrounds, the two chose to advocate for those with fewer opportunities and resources, he said.

“They could easily have looked the other way, enjoyed their lives and remained unconcerned about the struggles of people they had never even met,” Dipke wrote.

He added that neither man had been asked to make such sacrifices, nor had anyone expected them to abandon their established lives.

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‘A Rare Human Quality’

Dipke described standing up for strangers and taking risks for causes that do not directly affect oneself as among the greatest qualities a person can possess.

“Standing up for people you do not know, fighting battles that are not your own and risking everything so that someone else can have a better life,” Dipke said, describing the qualities he admired in the two men.

He concluded that Ranka and Das embodied these values, presenting their choices as examples of solidarity and selflessness.

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