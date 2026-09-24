NEET PG 2026: Waiting For The Answer Key? Here’s What Candidates Can Expect Next

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: NEET PG 2026 candidates are now awaiting the next major update from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), with the answer key and response sheet expected to be made available soon. The answer key and response sheet are expected to be made available through the official NBEMS portals, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be able to use these documents to check the answers recorded against their responses and estimate their performance.

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As per the official examination schedule, the NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be announced by September 30, 2026. Before the final result is announced, candidates can expect access to the correct answers and the responses they marked in the examination. These details will be particularly important for aspirants who want to review their performance before the result.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet: What Candidates Can Check

The response sheet will allow candidates to compare the answers they selected during the examination with the corresponding correct answers provided by NBEMS.

According to the official information, applicants will be able to access the Question ID, correct answer key and responses marked through their applicant login on the NEET PG 2026 section of the NBEMS website.

The documents will therefore give candidates an opportunity to go through their recorded responses and assess their performance before the result is declared.

NEET PG Result 2026: Merit List Scheduled For September 30

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled for release by September 30, according to the official timeline. Along with the result, NBEMS will also release the NEET PG merit list.

The merit list will indicate the overall merit position of each candidate among those who appeared for NEET PG 2026. Candidates will be able to check the results and merit list through the official NBEMS website.

The result PDF will not require candidates to log in for downloading, as it will be made available in PDF format.

For admission counselling, candidates must also meet the prescribed qualifying criteria. The qualifying cut-off percentile and corresponding marks out of 800 are:

General / EWS: 50th percentile — 276 marks

General PwBD: 45th percentile — 255 marks

SC / ST / OBC: 40th percentile — 235 marks

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key And Response Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET PG section on the website.

Step 3: Click on the relevant Application link.

Step 4: Proceed to the applicant login page.

Step 5: Enter the required user ID and password.

Step 6: After logging in, candidates can access their question IDs, recorded responses and answer key, as made available by NBEMS.

NEET PG 2026 Exam: Key Dates And Candidate Numbers

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30, 2026, across the country. According to the official information, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, while the examination was successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates.

A separate examination was subsequently conducted for candidates affected by a technical disruption at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates was held on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm. NBEMS has listed the conduct of this re-examination in its official notices.

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NEET PG Answer Key 2026 : How To Calculate Raw Score

The answer key and response sheet can also help candidates calculate their expected raw scores.

To estimate the score, candidates should first compare their recorded responses with the correct answers and count the number of correct and incorrect responses.

As per the marking scheme provided in the information, candidates receive four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.

The resulting calculation can give candidates an indication of their raw score before the official result is announced. However, the final result and merit position will be determined by NBEMS as per the applicable examination process.

With the result deadline approaching, candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS NEET PG page for updates on the answer key, response sheet, result, and merit list.

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