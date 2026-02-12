UPSC IES, ISS 2026 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in, Here's How To Apply

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationUPSC IES, ISS 2026 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in, Here's How To Apply

UPSC begins registration for IES and ISS 2026 exams, offering 44 vacancies; applications open on upsc.gov.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 03:50 PM (IST)

UPSC IES, ISS 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

The examination will be held in accordance with the prescribed selection pattern. Part I will comprise a written examination carrying a total of 1,000 marks, covering the subjects outlined in the official notification. Candidates who qualify in the written stage will proceed to Part II, which will consist of a personal interview worth 200 marks conducted by the Commission. 

 UPSC IES, ISS 2026: Application Fee 

Women candidates, as well as those belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, are exempt from paying the application fee. All other applicants must pay a fee of ₹200 for the Indian Economic Service (IES) or Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026. 

The fee can be paid online using net banking, or through Visa, Mastercard, RuPay credit or debit cards, as well as UPI. 

UPSC IES, ISS 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2026 registration. 

Step 3: Enter the required registration details and submit them. 

Step 4: Complete the application form by filling in all necessary information carefully. 

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and submit the form. 

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference. 

UPSC IES, ISS 2026: Vacancy Details  

This recruitment exercise aims to fill 44 posts in total. Of these, 16 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service (IES), while the remaining 28 posts are for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS). 

Within the Indian Economic Service, one vacancy is reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) under category ‘e’ (multiple disabilities) from categories (a) to (c), excluding category (d). This reservation is subject to the condition that the post will not be allocated to a combination of complete blindness under category (a) and complete deafness under category (b). 

For the Indian Statistical Service, two vacancies are reserved for PwBD candidates. Of these, one vacancy is a carried-forward post reserved for candidates who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (D/HH). This vacancy may be interchanged in line with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Office Memorandum dated 15 January 2018. The remaining one fresh vacancy is reserved for candidates with Special Learning Disability or Multiple Disabilities (SLD/MD) and is not interchangeable, as per the same DoPT guidelines. 

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
