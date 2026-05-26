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HomeEducationKCET 2026 Result Expected Soon: Past Trends, Scorecard Download Details Here

KCET 2026 Result Expected Soon: Past Trends, Scorecard Download Details Here

KCET 2026 result is expected soon on the KEA portal. Check scorecard download steps, past result trends and counselling details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is expected to announce the KCET 2026 results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test are now eagerly waiting for the official confirmation regarding the result declaration date. 

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 was conducted on April 23 and 24 across multiple examination centres in the state. Although the exam authority has not yet officially confirmed the exact result date, previous year trends suggest that the results may be declared soon. 

Students are advised to regularly visit the official KEA portal for the latest updates related to scorecards, counselling schedules, and admission procedures. 

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KCET 2026 Result Date Likely Soon Based On Previous Trends 

Last year, the Karnataka Examinations Authority announced the KCET results on May 24 for examinations conducted on April 15, 16 and 17. According to the official announcement released at that time, the result declaration was made at 11:30 am, while students could access their scorecards online from 2 pm onwards. 

Following a similar timeline, candidates are now expecting KEA to release the KCET 2026 results in the coming days. The exam authority is likely to share the official result date and timing through its website and other official communication channels. 

Meanwhile, candidates from CBSE, CISCE, and other state education boards have been instructed to upload and verify their Class 12 marks through the DigiLocker platform. 

KCET 2026 Important For Engineering And Professional Course Admissions 

The KCET examination plays a major role in determining admissions to several undergraduate professional programmes in Karnataka. Through KCET 2026, eligible candidates will be considered for admission to courses in engineering, architecture, medical, dental, Indian systems of medicine and homeopathy institutions. 

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the examination to secure seats in top colleges across the state. 

How To Download KCET 2026 Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official KCET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for “KCET 2026 Result” or “KCET 2026 Scorecard”. 

Step 3: Enter your application number in the required field. 

Step 4: Type the first four characters of your name as mentioned during registration. 

Step 5: Click on the submit button to view your KCET 2026 scorecard. 

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully. 

Step 7: Download and save the KCET 2026 scorecard for future admission and counselling processes. 

NOTE: Candidates are advised to keep their KCET hall ticket ready while checking the result to avoid any login-related issues. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Which States To Offer Free Bus Travel For Students? Check Full List Here

KEA Counselling Process To Begin After Result Declaration 

After the announcement of results, the Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the counselling and seat allotment process for eligible candidates. 

The detailed counselling schedule, including registration, document verification, option entry, choice filling and seat allotment rounds, will be released on the official KEA website. Students are advised to keep all required documents prepared in advance for the admission process.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 May 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News KEA KCET 2026 KCET 2026 Result KEA Counselling KCET Hall Ticket KCET Scorecard
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