Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Declared: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard OUT, Direct Link To Check

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26. Students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE +2 exams will be able to check and download their marks memo from the official websites at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their results online. Candidates without these login details will not be able to access their scorecards.

The Kerala Plus Two Examination 2026 was conducted from March 6 to March 28. This year, around 4,52,437 students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations across the state. Students can follow the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 live updates for the latest information on results, re-evaluation procedures, and SAY examination dates.

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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online: How To Check

Step 1: Visit any official website at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link labelled ‘DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or registration number along with your date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Download the marksheet in PDF format for future use.

Step 6: Keep a printed or digital copy of the marksheet safely for college admissions and other official purposes.

Direct Link To Check - Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: What Options Do Students Have If Their Marks Are Low?

Students who do not pass one or two subjects in the Kerala DHSE Plus Two (Class 12) examinations do not need to worry about losing an academic year. The board gives such students another opportunity to improve their performance through supplementary examinations.

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Candidates can apply for the supplementary exams by completing the registration process and paying the required fee. These exams are usually conducted a few months after the main result declaration, allowing students to clear failed subjects and continue their higher education without delay.

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